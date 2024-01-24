Tesla (TSLA) is focused on bringing the next generation EV platform to market 'as quickly as we can' Tesla plans to manufacture its next EV at its Texas Gigafactory.

Rumors have been swirling about a new, affordable vehicle in the works at Tesla. While the manufacturer didn’t outright confirm those details in its latest earnings release, it did slip some details about the upcoming project. Tesla plans to manufacture its next electric vehicle at its Texas Gigafactory, and says it will “revolutionize” vehicle production.

Tesla made a statement regarding its upcoming EV in its Q3 2024 earnings report. The company closed out its quarterly summary with the following statement.



Source: Tesla

We are focused on bringing the next generation platform to market as quickly as we can, with the plan to start production at Gigafactory Texas. This platform will revolutionize how vehicles are manufactured.

Earlier today, a report came out about Project Redwood, an alleged cost-efficient vehicle in the works at Tesla, set to go into production in 2025.