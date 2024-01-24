Tesla (TSLA) is focused on bringing the next generation EV platform to market 'as quickly as we can'
Tesla plans to manufacture its next EV at its Texas Gigafactory.
Rumors have been swirling about a new, affordable vehicle in the works at Tesla. While the manufacturer didn’t outright confirm those details in its latest earnings release, it did slip some details about the upcoming project. Tesla plans to manufacture its next electric vehicle at its Texas Gigafactory, and says it will “revolutionize” vehicle production.
Tesla made a statement regarding its upcoming EV in its Q3 2024 earnings report. The company closed out its quarterly summary with the following statement.
Earlier today, a report came out about Project Redwood, an alleged cost-efficient vehicle in the works at Tesla, set to go into production in 2025. As we await concrete details about this heavily-speculated new vehicle from Tesla, stay right here on Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Tesla (TSLA) is focused on bringing the next generation EV platform to market 'as quickly as we can'