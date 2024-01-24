New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla (TSLA) Energy Generation and Storage segment profits nearly quadrupled in 2023

Energy storage deployments reached 14.7 GWh in 2023 according to Tesla's (TSLA) Q4 2023 earnings report.
Bill Lavoy
1

Tesla (TSLA) reported its Q4 2023 earnings Wednesday, and among the results were details on Energy Generation and Storage throughout 2023.

An image showing Tesla (TSLA) in after hours trading on January 24, 2024

Tesla reported that Energy Generation and Storage deployments reached 14.7 GWh in 2023. This number is more than double when compared to 2022, coming in at 125 percent growth. Here’s what the company had to say in its earnings report.

There was a lot more to dig into concerning Tesla’s Q4 2023 earnings report, including that the company missed both EPS and revenue expectations.

For more financial news reporting from the gaming and technology industries, stick right here with Shacknews.

