Tesla (TSLA) Energy Generation and Storage segment profits nearly quadrupled in 2023 Energy storage deployments reached 14.7 GWh in 2023 according to Tesla's (TSLA) Q4 2023 earnings report.

Tesla (TSLA) reported its Q4 2023 earnings Wednesday, and among the results were details on Energy Generation and Storage throughout 2023.

Tesla reported that Energy Generation and Storage deployments reached 14.7 GWh in 2023. This number is more than double when compared to 2022, coming in at 125 percent growth. Here’s what the company had to say in its earnings report.

Energy storage deployments reached 14.7 GWh in 2023, more than double compared to the previous year, while Energy Generation and Storage business profits nearly quadrupled in 2023. Gross profit of our Services & Other business increased from a ~$500M loss in 2019 to a ~$500M profit in 2023.

There was a lot more to dig into concerning Tesla’s Q4 2023 earnings report, including that the company missed both EPS and revenue expectations.

