Tekken 8 update makes fix to concerning colorblind accessibility patterns An update had been deployed ahead of Tekken 8's release, tweaking colorblind settings after accessibility advocates shared concern about certain patterns.

Tekken 8 has seemingly gotten an important fix just ahead of the game’s release this week. The game is incredible, but there were concerns about some of the patterns shown in its colorblind accessibility features doing more harm than good. As such, Bandai Namco has removed the offending pattern in favor of less harsh options, and just ahead of Tekken 8’s full retail launch worldwide.

Bandai Namco announced the latest update for Tekken 8 as a patch for the currently available demo, though this fix will likely be implemented in the full game as well. It addresses colorbind patterns in which you could turn the backgrounds white and black while the characters featured lines to distinguish them. While the settings were considered by many to be quite extensive and heavily tested by Bandai Namco’s developers, there were also those who said the settings could be potentially harmful, migraine-inducing, and perhaps even cause seizures.

With the latest update to Tekken 8, colorblind settings have been adjusted to remove potentially harmful patterns.

Source: Bandai Namco

With this latest update, the striped pattern is removed entirely from the colorblind settings. It has been replaced with patterns that are meant to be less harmful to the eyes, even at intensely bright settings (which was one of the issues with original complaints). This update comes just as Tekken 8 is about to come out worldwide. It has been reviewed by many outlets at this point, including a stellar review here at Shacknews, for its robust roster, wide variety of offline and online modes, and solid netcode.

Hopefully, with the fix to colorblind settings, Tekken 8 is just that much better as the game gets set to enter public hands. As we watch for more updates, stay tuned for more Tekken 8 news and coverage here at Shacknews.