Splatoon 3's Side Order DLC gets late February release date Splatoon 3's new roguelike mode will arrive in roughly a month.

Last fall, Nintendo revealed a slate of new content coming to Splatoon 3 via DLC. Among this content is Side Order, a new roguelike mode that sees players ascending a tower and taking on increasingly difficult challenges. Originally given a spring release window, Nintendo has confirmed that Side Order will be released on February 22.

The release date for Splatoon 3’s Side Order DLC was announced with a new trailer this morning. This single-player expansion finds players in the Spire of Order, a mysterious skyscraper brimming with enemies to defeat. As players ascend the tower, they’ll wield new weapons and work alongside allies to take down some of the game’s toughest foes.

SRL Big Newsroom here with an exciting announcement! Side Order, Wave 2 of the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass paid DLC, is coming at you on Thursday, February 22nd. Join up with new faces and old friends to escape the world of order! pic.twitter.com/ap9ORzxtMZ — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) January 24, 2024

Side Order is the second wave of DLC for Splatoon 3, which continues to be supported with monthly Splatfest events. Most recently, players battled it out over how they like to spend their holidays: with friends, with family, or alone.