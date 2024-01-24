New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Splatoon 3's Side Order DLC gets late February release date

Splatoon 3's new roguelike mode will arrive in roughly a month.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
Last fall, Nintendo revealed a slate of new content coming to Splatoon 3 via DLC. Among this content is Side Order, a new roguelike mode that sees players ascending a tower and taking on increasingly difficult challenges. Originally given a spring release window, Nintendo has confirmed that Side Order will be released on February 22.

The release date for Splatoon 3’s Side Order DLC was announced with a new trailer this morning. This single-player expansion finds players in the Spire of Order, a mysterious skyscraper brimming with enemies to defeat. As players ascend the tower, they’ll wield new weapons and work alongside allies to take down some of the game’s toughest foes.

Side Order is the second wave of DLC for Splatoon 3, which continues to be supported with monthly Splatfest events. Most recently, players battled it out over how they like to spend their holidays: with friends, with family, or alone. For more Splatoon 3 news and updates, Shacknews has the information you’re looking for.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

