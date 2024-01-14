Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest winner - Splatoon 3
The full results of the Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest.
The latest Splatfest has come to a close, and Splatoon 3 players don't need to wait any longer for the results. Team Big Man (Solo) has won the Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest in impressive fashion. Check out a breakdown of all of the results.
Here's a breakdown of the win:
- Team Big Man won the Splatfest Sneak Peek with 37.29% of conch shells. (7P)
- Team Big Man won the vote with 42.29% of total votes. (8P)
- Team Big Man won the Clout count too.
- Won Open with 34.46% of Clout. (12P)
- Won Pro with 35.05% of Clout. (12P)
- Won Tricolor Battle with 35.76% of Clout. (18P)
- Team Big Man wins with 57 overall points, shutting out Team Shiver and Team Frye.
Congratulations to Team Big Man. Keep it locked on Shacknews for the latest Splatoon 3 events, Splatfest results, and everything else gaming-related.
