Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest winner - Splatoon 3 The full results of the Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest.

The latest Splatfest has come to a close, and Splatoon 3 players don't need to wait any longer for the results. Team Big Man (Solo) has won the Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest in impressive fashion. Check out a breakdown of all of the results.

Here's a breakdown of the win:

Team Big Man won the Splatfest Sneak Peek with 37.29% of conch shells. (7P)

Team Big Man won the vote with 42.29% of total votes. (8P)

Team Big Man won the Clout count too. Won Open with 34.46% of Clout. (12P) Won Pro with 35.05% of Clout. (12P) Won Tricolor Battle with 35.76% of Clout. (18P)

Team Big Man wins with 57 overall points, shutting out Team Shiver and Team Frye.

Congratulations to Team Big Man. Keep it locked on Shacknews for the latest Splatoon 3 events, Splatfest results, and everything else gaming-related.