Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest winner - Splatoon 3

The full results of the Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest.

Asif Khan
The latest Splatfest has come to a close, and Splatoon 3 players don't need to wait any longer for the results. Team Big Man (Solo) has won the Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest in impressive fashion. Check out a breakdown of all of the results.

Here's a breakdown of the win:

Screenshot of Splatfest results screen showing the clean sweep by Team Big Man.
  • Team Big Man won the Splatfest Sneak Peek with 37.29% of conch shells. (7P)
  • Team Big Man won the vote with 42.29% of total votes. (8P)
  • Team Big Man won the Clout count too.
    • Won Open with 34.46% of Clout. (12P)
    • Won Pro with 35.05% of Clout. (12P)
    • Won Tricolor Battle with 35.76% of Clout. (18P)
  • Team Big Man wins with 57 overall points, shutting out Team Shiver and Team Frye.
Screenshot of Splatfest results showing Team Big Man win with 57 total points.

Congratulations to Team Big Man. Keep it locked on Shacknews for the latest Splatoon 3 events, Splatfest results, and everything else gaming-related.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

