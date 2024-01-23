Netflix (NFLX) claims GTA Trilogy is its most successful game launch to date

The pivot into games has been one of the more interesting business decisions from Netflix in recent years. While its biggest gaming projects are still in the works, Netflix has an offering of games from first and third-party studios on its platform. This includes Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which the company says was its most successful game launch to date.
With that, it'll be interesting to see how things shape up as Netflix continues to invest in its gaming division.
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_