Netflix (NFLX) claims GTA Trilogy is its most successful game launch to date While Netflix admits its gaming efforts are still done, it says the division is showing promise.

The pivot into games has been one of the more interesting business decisions from Netflix in recent years. While its biggest gaming projects are still in the works, Netflix has an offering of games from first and third-party studios on its platform. This includes Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which the company says was its most successful game launch to date.



Source: Netflix

Netflix boasted the GTA Trilogy as a top performer in its Q4 2023 earnings report. While it’s still early days for our games offering, engagement tripled last year — and despite games still being small, and certainly not yet material relative to our film and series business, we’re pleased with this progress. For example, in Q4, we debuted the Grand Theft Auto trilogy from Rockstar Games. This has become our most successful launch to date in terms of installs and engagement, with some consumers clearly signing up simply to play these games.

With that, it’ll be interesting to see how things shape up as Netflix continues to invest in its gaming division. For more financial news, Shacknews has the information you need.