ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 410 Dark Souls makes its Stevetendo show debut!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re starting a brand new playthrough. This playthrough will be of a game that I don’t know very well. I have used the Stevetendo show to play a lot of games I missed growing up as well as games I overlooked. That being said, we’re starting a Dark Souls playthrough on the show. Loyal Stevetendo show viewer, Axeman808, has been asking for a Dark Souls playthrough for quite some time so it felt like the perfect time to give in.

I don’t have too much time invested in the Dark Souls franchise with limited time in Dark Souls 3. That limited time in Dark Souls 3 is the only playtime I have in the Dark Souls series so this will be uncharted territory for me. I’m going to try my best with this playthrough so please bear with me since this is my first time jumping into the original Dark Souls. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Dark Souls playthrough.

Hope I won't be rethinking life choices at a bon fire!

©Bandai Namco

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. There will be new playthroughs starting on the show this week and you won't want to miss them. We'll have a new playthrough starting up soon since Donkey Kong Country is finished. I had a fun time playing the Another Code: Recollection demo after Donkey Kong Country so the full version of the game could be a playthrough in the future.

I’ll keep it short and sweet this time around; check out everything Shacknews has to offer. There is plenty of created content that hard working people spent hours working on. You could also check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and subscribe with Prime Gaming. In addition to the Stevetendo show, there are plenty of great shows on the network so check them out!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. There will always be a need for new games to be played on the show and I'm open to suggestions! I’m sure none of you thought Dark Souls was getting a playthrough so anything is possible!