Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 7 here
Only one day remains! Come check out the final day of Awesome Games Done Quick 2024!
It's the dawn of the final day for Awesome Games Done Quick 2024. We've spent the past week watching the best speedrunners in the world come together to play through some truly incredible games, some of them in wildly different and creative ways. As they do every year, they're raising money for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. With one day remaining, the runners have raised over $1.4 million. Shacknews will be watching this final day and is here to bring you the schedule one more time while also spotlighting a few runs extra worthy of your attention.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 6. Did you know that's a disco ball?
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 7 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|7:59 AM
|Fire Emblem: Awakening
|Normal Mode - New Nintendo 3DS
|Kirbymastah
|50:00
|9:07 AM
|Mario Kart 64
|All Cups (Skips) - N64
|kazn
|27:00
|9:49 AM
|Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
|Warpless 8-4 - Famicom
|Kosmic, GTAce
|25:00
|10:52 AM
|Elden Ring vs. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Bid War)
|Any% Unrestricted vs Any% - PC
|Mitchriz
|20:00
|11:32 AM
|Lies of P
|Any% - PC
|blanxz
|1:00:00
|2:00 PM
|Lost Judgment
|Kaito Files Any% - PC
|Froob
|1:00:00
|3:33 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Any% - Switch
|gymnast86
|1:00:00
|4:51 PM
|Baldur's Gate 3
|All Acts - PC
|maeeeeee
|35:00
|6:04 PM
|Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster
|Any% Cutscene Remover - PC
|Zic3
|2:35:00
|9:00 AM
|Finale!
|--
|--
|20:00
11:32AM - Lies of P
This isn't technically a "Souls" block, but Lies of P does fit right in with that FromSoftware aesthetic, doesn't it? Don't believe me? Come check out this run, which marks Lies of P's GDQ debut, and see for yourself.
3:33PM - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hasn't even been out a full year and the optimizations just keep on coming. The latest speedrunning tech has an Any% run down to just an hour, so come watch gymnast86 shorten this 50+ hour adventure to just one.
4:51PM - Baldur's Gate 3
If you think shortening Tears of the Kingdom to an hour is a feat, you haven't seen anything yet. Baldur's Gate 3 is an even longer game and the latest speedrunning strats have somehow shortened it to a mere 35 minutes. Come check it out... assuming this Bonus Run incentive is met, but that shouldn't be a problem. Right?
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 wraps up tonight. Shacknews will be here with the final totals after the event goes off stream. For more, and to donate to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, check out the Games Done Quick website.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 7 here
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has raised $1,437,918 for Prevent Cancer Foundation!
