Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 6 here Two of 2023's biggest games take center stage a day after AGDQ 2024 passes the $1 million mark.

There are only two days left to check out Awesome Games Done Quick 2024. We've spent the past week watching the best speedrunners in the world come together to play through some of the best (and a few of the worst) games of the past and present. As they do every year, they're raising money for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After five days, the runners have raised over $1.1 million. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. Carl's focused on the Super Mario Maker 2 glitch showcase, but it's time to pause for the $1 million milestone!

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 6 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:44 AM Undertale True Pacifist Glitchless Race - PC Shayy, mrlink2k 1:50:00 8:41 AM Luminescent Any% - SNES GlitchCat7 50:00 9:56 AM Dark Souls Any% No Wrong Warp - PC Regole 55:00 11:06 AM Borderlands 2 2 Player Co-op Any% - PC UnjustAction, Deceptix_ 1:25:00 12:49 PM Risk of Rain Returns Any% - PC scaz 20:00 1:40 PM Super Mario Bros. Wonder Any% - Switch JankPickle 1:45:00 3:40 PM Resident Evil 4 (2023) New Game Professional Any% - PC spicee 2:00:00 5:55 PM Resident Evil 4 (2023) Separate Ways New Game Professional - PC CaptainEzekiel 1:00:00 7:34 PM The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 100% NMG Relay - Wii Marco8641, morpheus080, popesquidward, dopezzera 4:55:00 12:36 AM Steelrising Any% Unrestricted - PC NicowithaC 50:00 1:33 AM Mega Serval Any% - PC Mikan 28:00 2:08 AM Astalon: Tears of the Earth Black Knight mode - PC Flagalstan 20:00 2:38 AM Star Fox 64 2k% - N64 adamXO315 40:00 3:25 AM Magical Tetris Challenge Magical Tetris (Normal) - N64 FFR Pro 21 15:00 3:51 AM Go! Go! Hamster Chef! Inbounds - PC Char_bunny 18:00 4:24 AM Ghostwire: Tokyo Any% Standard - PC nyiddle 1:15:00 5:46 AM Sonic Origins Plus Anniversary Mode Relay - PC itsflyingfox, JoeyBaby69, Sonikkustar, SuperSonic 2:30:00

1:40PM - Super Mario Bros. Wonder



Source: Nintendo

Mario platformers are a staple at GDQ, so Super Mario Bros. Wonder's debut was a matter of "when," not "if." The time has come for the first mainline GDQ debut of Wonder and it'll see JankPickle try and get through the game in an hour and 45 minutes. The game is still in its relative infancy, so swing by to see some of the early speedrunning tech at work.

3:40PM - Resident Evil 4 (2023)



Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 has been a part of Games Done Quick for many years, but this marks one of the first instances of the new remake on display. We've already seen some incredible Resident Evil feats this week, so we'll see if spicee can add to that with this New Game Professional Any% run.

7:34PM - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask



Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask has made it in for another GDQ, but we're not quite used to seeing it like this. We're used to seeing Any% and even a few 100% runs, but this is the first time in a while that a full 100% without major glitches has been featured. That means this will take some time, which is why we're getting this special relay format to end this epic Friday.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, January 20. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.