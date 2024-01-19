Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 6 here
Two of 2023's biggest games take center stage a day after AGDQ 2024 passes the $1 million mark.
There are only two days left to check out Awesome Games Done Quick 2024. We've spent the past week watching the best speedrunners in the world come together to play through some of the best (and a few of the worst) games of the past and present. As they do every year, they're raising money for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After five days, the runners have raised over $1.1 million. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. Carl's focused on the Super Mario Maker 2 glitch showcase, but it's time to pause for the $1 million milestone!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 6 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:44 AM
|Undertale
|True Pacifist Glitchless Race - PC
|Shayy, mrlink2k
|1:50:00
|8:41 AM
|Luminescent
|Any% - SNES
|GlitchCat7
|50:00
|9:56 AM
|Dark Souls
|Any% No Wrong Warp - PC
|Regole
|55:00
|11:06 AM
|Borderlands 2
|2 Player Co-op Any% - PC
|UnjustAction, Deceptix_
|1:25:00
|12:49 PM
|Risk of Rain Returns
|Any% - PC
|scaz
|20:00
|1:40 PM
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Any% - Switch
|JankPickle
|1:45:00
|3:40 PM
|Resident Evil 4 (2023)
|New Game Professional Any% - PC
|spicee
|2:00:00
|5:55 PM
|Resident Evil 4 (2023) Separate Ways
|New Game Professional - PC
|CaptainEzekiel
|1:00:00
|7:34 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
|100% NMG Relay - Wii
|Marco8641, morpheus080, popesquidward, dopezzera
|4:55:00
|12:36 AM
|Steelrising
|Any% Unrestricted - PC
|NicowithaC
|50:00
|1:33 AM
|Mega Serval
|Any% - PC
|Mikan
|28:00
|2:08 AM
|Astalon: Tears of the Earth
|Black Knight mode - PC
|Flagalstan
|20:00
|2:38 AM
|Star Fox 64
|2k% - N64
|adamXO315
|40:00
|3:25 AM
|Magical Tetris Challenge
|Magical Tetris (Normal) - N64
|FFR Pro 21
|15:00
|3:51 AM
|Go! Go! Hamster Chef!
|Inbounds - PC
|Char_bunny
|18:00
|4:24 AM
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|Any% Standard - PC
|nyiddle
|1:15:00
|5:46 AM
|Sonic Origins Plus
|Anniversary Mode Relay - PC
|itsflyingfox, JoeyBaby69, Sonikkustar, SuperSonic
|2:30:00
1:40PM - Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario platformers are a staple at GDQ, so Super Mario Bros. Wonder's debut was a matter of "when," not "if." The time has come for the first mainline GDQ debut of Wonder and it'll see JankPickle try and get through the game in an hour and 45 minutes. The game is still in its relative infancy, so swing by to see some of the early speedrunning tech at work.
3:40PM - Resident Evil 4 (2023)
Resident Evil 4 has been a part of Games Done Quick for many years, but this marks one of the first instances of the new remake on display. We've already seen some incredible Resident Evil feats this week, so we'll see if spicee can add to that with this New Game Professional Any% run.
7:34PM - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask has made it in for another GDQ, but we're not quite used to seeing it like this. We're used to seeing Any% and even a few 100% runs, but this is the first time in a while that a full 100% without major glitches has been featured. That means this will take some time, which is why we're getting this special relay format to end this epic Friday.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, January 20. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 6 here
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has raised $1,123,568 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 6th day and runs until the 20th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2024 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 14th to 20th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Donkey Kong Country and Monkey Island 1 & 2, modern games such as Pikmin 4, Starfield, Armored Core VI and Only Up!, and awful games such as Sneak King and Skator Gator 3D will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Games / Merchs: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/awesome-games-done-quick-2024 https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com
Youtube / VODs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87V7X0gVRThnd1bNk_oJvoX5 / https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1964i5u/agdq_vod_thread_2024/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
-
Latest GDQ VODs:
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Any% - PC - Time: 00:56:59 - https://youtu.be/Y4wY2xPj2dI
The Last of Us Remastered - Any% - PS5 - Time: 02:27:01 - https://youtu.be/tvmzh38ZD24
Sprawl - Any% - PC - Time: 00:23:24 - https://youtu.be/bh5TgV86B0k
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory - Any% - PC - Time: 00:44:48 - https://youtu.be/k-iwkdACJuw
Viewfinder - 100% - PC - Time: 00:34:08 - https://youtu.be/UfUqxdkNZ5E
Previous Vods: https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=42263978#item_42263978
-
Now: Spark the Electric Jester 3 - Any% - PC
Next: Undertale - PC
Then: Luminescent
Soon: Dark Souls
Spark the Electric Jester 3 is being run by shovelclaws and is expepected to take 1 hour 15 minutes.
Catch shovelclaws at: https://twitch.tv/shovelclaws Twitter: shovelclaws
Commentating will be: Jedi_Ad, Themimik
j0kerr will be hosting.
-
Now: Undertale - True Pacifist Glitchless Race - PC
Next: Luminescent - SNES
Then: Dark Souls
Soon: Borderlands 2
Undertale is being run by Shayy, mrlink2k and is expepected to take 1 hour 50 minutes.
Catch Shayy at: https://twitch.tv/shayy Twitter: Shayy_TV
Catch mrlink2k at: https://twitch.tv/mrlink2k Twitter: mrlink2k
ateatree will be hosting.
-