Who is playing Indiana Jones in The Great Circle? The iconic professor-turned-adventurer is being played by an equally iconic voice actor in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is the name of the upcoming game from MachineGames, and it just so happens that a major voice actor is filling the hat of the titular character. If you’ve played any of the big, story-driven titles over the last several years, there’s a good chance you’ll know the actor bringing Indy to life.

Who is playing Indiana Jones in The Great Circle?

Indiana Jones will be played by Troy Baker in the upcoming game, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. This game is being developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda Softworks for PC and Xbox Series S and Series X consoles. While no release date has been announced, it is scheduled to be released this year (2024).

Troy Baker started his voice acting career for video games way back in 2002 with BloodRayne 2. Since then, he has performed in near countless titles. It’s safe to say he’s become a household name in the voice acting scene and if you’ve played a video game before, you’ve likely heard his voice. His more recent work includes playing Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Magni in God of War, Pagan Min in Far Cry 4, Simon Krieger in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and so much more. Seriously, check out his video game credits on Wikipedia.

As for what Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is all about, Xbox revealed gameplay during its Developer Direct on January 18, 2024. The Great Circle gameplay offered players insight into the puzzles and combat, and of course the professor’s iconic whip.

With Troy Baker voicing Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, the game is already off to a great start. Be sure to keep a tab on our Video Game Release Dates 2024 guide for information on its release, which should be this year.