Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 5 here
Come check out a handful of GDQ debuts, a Mario Maker glitch fiesta, and a lot more!
The marathon is a little more than halfway over for Awesome Games Done Quick. But we're watching the best speedrunners in the world come together to play through games of the past and present. As they do every year, they'll be raising money for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After four days, the runners have raised over $780,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. Drum solo!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 5 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:25 AM
|Cocoon
|Any% - PC
|Sunnymuffin
|1:35:00
|8:12 AM
|Kirby & The Amazing Mirror
|3 Player Co-op Any% - GBA
|Kobazco, Mr_Shasta, swordsmankirby
|25:00
|8:49 AM
|Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse
|Any% Famicom/Sypha - NES
|JSR_
|40:00
|9:50 AM
|Celeste Strawberry Jam Collab
|Beginner Lobby - PC
|talia
|1:00:00
|11:05 AM
|Super Mario Sunshine
|120 Shines - GC
|sblectric
|3:05:00
|2:25 PM
|Pokemon Diamond/Pearl
|Any% - DS
|Etchy
|1:10:00
|4:10 PM
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|NG+ Any% True Ending - PC
|Raine_BT
|1:50:00
|6:07 PM
|CarlSagan42
|Glitch Showcase - Switch
|CarlSagan42
|30:00
|6:52 PM
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Co-op Easy - PC
|Helpless, NervyDestroyer
|1:15:00
|8:34 PM
|Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
|Any% - PC
|Storied
|1:10:00
|10:04 PM
|The Last of Us Remastered
|Any% - PS5
|Yoranto
|2:35:00
|12:54 AM
|Sprawl
|Any% - PC
|bloodthunder
|13:00
|1:36 AM
|Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
|Any% - PC
|Distro
|50:00
|2:33 AM
|Viewfinder
|Any% - PC
|Zoochable
|30:00
|3:15 AM
|Gravity Rush Remastered
|Any% - PS4
|Raine_BT
|1:40:00
|5:07 AM
|Spark the Electric Jester 3
|Any% - PC
|shovelclaws
|1:15:00
4:10PM - Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
This is a great day for GDQ debuts and it's arguably led by this overlooked gem from the folks at FromSoftware. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was a great return to form for this series, but it's not an easy romp by any means. It's a FromSoft joint, of course it's not easy. So naturally, the target time is just a mere 1:50:00.
6:07PM - Super Mario Maker 2
If you've read my Evening Reading and Weekend Discussion posts, you know why this is here. If you haven't, CarlSagan42 is one of the most recognizable faces in the Mario Maker community. One of his specialties is dealing with troll levels and marveling at the wild glitch tech that has befouled, yet also enhanced the Super Mario Maker 2 experience. If you've never seen any of these trolls before, prepare to be dazzled by this Glitch Showcase.
8:34PM - Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
On the subject of overlooked gems and GDQ debuts, here's Bomb Rush Cyberfunk from the fabulous crew at Team Reptile. This was one of the breakout hits of last year and we look forward to feeling the groove and seeing some wild combos in this stylized sports-adjacent fun fest.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, January 20. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 5 here
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has raised $802,545 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 5th day and runs until the 20th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2024 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 14th to 20th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Donkey Kong Country and Monkey Island 1 & 2, modern games such as Pikmin 4, Starfield, Armored Core VI and Only Up!, and awful games such as Sneak King and Skator Gator 3D will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Games / Merchs: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/awesome-games-done-quick-2024 https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com
Youtube / VODs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87V7X0gVRThnd1bNk_oJvoX5 / https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1964i5u/agdq_vod_thread_2024/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
-
Latest GDQ VODs:
Beetlejuice - Any% - NES - Time: 00:13:38 - https://youtu.be/mG9aAagx-_c
Sneak King - 50% - Xbox - Time: 00:23:50 - https://youtu.be/RnCZKVVnqYk
Ninja Gaiden - Any% - Game Gear - Time: 00:09:50 - https://youtu.be/QkY_lhTFzH0
The Last Ninja - Beat the Game - NES - Time: 00:08:44 - https://youtu.be/DCrti0BRnxc
Brilliant Bob - Any% - PC - Time: 00:13:23 - https://youtu.be/YTNy1LxK6_Y
Fort Boyard: The Challenge - Full Show - MS-DOS - Time: 00:34:22 - https://youtu.be/2aAxNNl-fS8
Skull Island: Rise of Kong - Any% - PC - Time: 00:12:25 - https://youtu.be/WBO5ZpY13Dk
Tintin In Tibet - Any% Normal - SNES - Time: 00:24:51 - https://youtu.be/aZt5T8k4Ov0
Zadette - Better Gamer% - PC - Time: 00:14:25 - https://youtu.be/sSaQFYzqjDI
Virtual Hydlide - Any% Fixed Seed - Saturn - Time: 00:27:11 - https://youtu.be/tpW1OVdBNGI
Pseudoregalia - Any% - PC - Time: 00:17:24 - https://youtu.be/TFPWb8rDnVs
Skator Gator 3D - Any% - PC - Time: 00:11:42 - https://youtu.be/Uq_Ui33n8dA
Previous Vods: https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=42262448#item_42262448
-
Now: COCOON - Any% - PC
Next: Kirby & The Amazing Mirror - GBA
Then: Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse
Soon: Celeste Strawberry Jam Collab
COCOON is being run by Sunnymuffin and is expepected to take 1 hour 35 minutes.
Catch Sunnymuffin at: https://www.twitch.tv/SunnymuffinSR Twitter: SunnymuffinSR
Commentating will be: Asheevee, bobbyburm, Troyofathyns
THEKyleThomas will be hosting.
-
Now: Kirby & The Amazing Mirror - 3 Player Co-op Any% - GBA
Next: Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse - NES
Then: Celeste Strawberry Jam Collab
Soon: Super Mario Sunshine
Kirby & The Amazing Mirror is being run by Kobazco, Mr_Shasta, swordsmankirby and is expepected to take 25 minutes.
Catch Kobazco at: https://www.twitch.tv/kobazco Twitter: Kobazco
Catch Mr_Shasta at: https://twitch.tv/Mr_Shasta Youtube: xshastamcnasty Twitter: Mr_Shasta
Catch swordsmankirby at: https://www.twitch.tv/swordsmankirby Youtube: swordsmankirby Twitter: swordsmankirby
Quacksilver will be hosting.
-
Now: Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse - Any% Famicom / Sypha - NES
Next: Celeste Strawberry Jam Collab - PC
Then: Super Mario Sunshine
Soon: Pokémon Diamond/Pearl
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse is being run by JSR_ and is expepected to take 40 minutes.
Catch JSR_ at: https://www.twitch.tv/jsr_ Twitter: jsr2gamers
Commentating will be: Bedwablackburn, Cantaloupeme, Iceblue
Quacksilver will be hosting.
-