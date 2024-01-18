Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 5 here Come check out a handful of GDQ debuts, a Mario Maker glitch fiesta, and a lot more!

The marathon is a little more than halfway over for Awesome Games Done Quick. But we're watching the best speedrunners in the world come together to play through games of the past and present. As they do every year, they'll be raising money for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After four days, the runners have raised over $780,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. Drum solo!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 5 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:25 AM Cocoon Any% - PC Sunnymuffin 1:35:00 8:12 AM Kirby & The Amazing Mirror 3 Player Co-op Any% - GBA Kobazco, Mr_Shasta, swordsmankirby 25:00 8:49 AM Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse Any% Famicom/Sypha - NES JSR_ 40:00 9:50 AM Celeste Strawberry Jam Collab Beginner Lobby - PC talia 1:00:00 11:05 AM Super Mario Sunshine 120 Shines - GC sblectric 3:05:00 2:25 PM Pokemon Diamond/Pearl Any% - DS Etchy 1:10:00 4:10 PM Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon NG+ Any% True Ending - PC Raine_BT 1:50:00 6:07 PM CarlSagan42 Glitch Showcase - Switch CarlSagan42 30:00 6:52 PM Halo: Combat Evolved Co-op Easy - PC Helpless, NervyDestroyer 1:15:00 8:34 PM Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Any% - PC Storied 1:10:00 10:04 PM The Last of Us Remastered Any% - PS5 Yoranto 2:35:00 12:54 AM Sprawl Any% - PC bloodthunder 13:00 1:36 AM Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory Any% - PC Distro 50:00 2:33 AM Viewfinder Any% - PC Zoochable 30:00 3:15 AM Gravity Rush Remastered Any% - PS4 Raine_BT 1:40:00 5:07 AM Spark the Electric Jester 3 Any% - PC shovelclaws 1:15:00

4:10PM - Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon



Source: Bandai Namco

This is a great day for GDQ debuts and it's arguably led by this overlooked gem from the folks at FromSoftware. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was a great return to form for this series, but it's not an easy romp by any means. It's a FromSoft joint, of course it's not easy. So naturally, the target time is just a mere 1:50:00.

6:07PM - Super Mario Maker 2



Source: Nintendo

If you've read my Evening Reading and Weekend Discussion posts, you know why this is here. If you haven't, CarlSagan42 is one of the most recognizable faces in the Mario Maker community. One of his specialties is dealing with troll levels and marveling at the wild glitch tech that has befouled, yet also enhanced the Super Mario Maker 2 experience. If you've never seen any of these trolls before, prepare to be dazzled by this Glitch Showcase.

8:34PM - Bomb Rush Cyberfunk



Source: Team Reptile

On the subject of overlooked gems and GDQ debuts, here's Bomb Rush Cyberfunk from the fabulous crew at Team Reptile. This was one of the breakout hits of last year and we look forward to feeling the groove and seeing some wild combos in this stylized sports-adjacent fun fest.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, January 20. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.