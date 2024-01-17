ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 408 Start monkeying around with Donkey Kong Country on the Stevetendo show!

I have been a little under the weather recently so it felt like a good time to start a playthrough of another game that I know pretty well. Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re starting a Donkey Kong Country playthrough. Donkey Kong Country was one of the first Super Nintendo games I played when I was a kid because we didn’t get the Super Nintendo when it launched. We got it later in the lifespan of the system as a Christmas present and I have loved every minute of it.

For those who don’t know, Donkey Kong Country was one of the first games to convert three-dimensional models into SNES sprites. This was a way for Donkey Kong Country to stand out from other platform games out at the time like Super Mario World. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Donkey Kong Country playthrough!

Two monkeys walk into an ancient temple. Sounds like a setup for a joke!

