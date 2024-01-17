New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Wakerunners is a new team-based PvP action game from the makers of Dave the Diver

Mintrocket, the team behind Dave the Diver, takes a sharp turn for its next title.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Mintrocket
2

Publisher/developer Mintrocket is still riding high following the 2023 release of breakout hit Dave the Diver. However, the team is not taking any moment to rest and is already hard at work on its next title. Late Tuesday evening, Mintrocket revealed a first look at a new team-based PVP action game called Wakerunners.

By the looks of the first teaser trailer, Wakerunners is significantly different from last year's Dave the Diver. Previously going by the name Project TB, Wakerunners ventures more into 5v5 and 4v4 PvP on a near-future Earth. The focus is on action, but the primary gimmick involves speed. Players who can master the game's main acceleration and deceleration mechanics can maximize their character's combo and move potential.

Understanding each character's capabilities, as well as the game's moment-to-moment gameplay loop and map layout, will take more than a minute-long teaser. Fortunately, it looks like players will be able to get a taste of Wakerunners soon. The teaser trailer page notes that a playtest should arrive just in time for Steam Next Fest in February.

Attacking turrets in Wakerunners

Source: Mintrocket

We'll have our eye on Wakerunners in the months ahead. It's coming soon to PC.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

