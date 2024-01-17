Wakerunners is a new team-based PvP action game from the makers of Dave the Diver Mintrocket, the team behind Dave the Diver, takes a sharp turn for its next title.

Publisher/developer Mintrocket is still riding high following the 2023 release of breakout hit Dave the Diver. However, the team is not taking any moment to rest and is already hard at work on its next title. Late Tuesday evening, Mintrocket revealed a first look at a new team-based PVP action game called Wakerunners.

By the looks of the first teaser trailer, Wakerunners is significantly different from last year's Dave the Diver. Previously going by the name Project TB, Wakerunners ventures more into 5v5 and 4v4 PvP on a near-future Earth. The focus is on action, but the primary gimmick involves speed. Players who can master the game's main acceleration and deceleration mechanics can maximize their character's combo and move potential.

Understanding each character's capabilities, as well as the game's moment-to-moment gameplay loop and map layout, will take more than a minute-long teaser. Fortunately, it looks like players will be able to get a taste of Wakerunners soon. The teaser trailer page notes that a playtest should arrive just in time for Steam Next Fest in February.



Source: Mintrocket

We'll have our eye on Wakerunners in the months ahead. It's coming soon to PC.