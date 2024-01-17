Toy Tactics brings a unique idea to the RTS genre Kraken Empire discussed how Toy Tactics is shaking up the RTS formula.

Toy Tactics is an upcoming RTS from Kraken Empire in which players control units of toys on a battlefield. The game was released in early access last year, and we had the chance to chat with Kraken Empire prior to Toy Tactics’ full launch.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke caught up with Antonio Iglesias to discuss Toy Tactics. In the interview, he talks about how he was originally inspired to create a game that depicted the battles between ancient armies, eventually determining that the RTS genre was the best way to bring his vision to life. In the game, players can command Roman, samurai, pirate and medieval empires.

Iglesias wraps the interview by encouraging players to check out the demo of Toy Tactics on Steam and consider buying the game in early access so that they can provide feedback.