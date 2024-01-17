New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Toy Tactics brings a unique idea to the RTS genre

Kraken Empire discussed how Toy Tactics is shaking up the RTS formula.
Donovan Erskine
1

Toy Tactics is an upcoming RTS from Kraken Empire in which players control units of toys on a battlefield. The game was released in early access last year, and we had the chance to chat with Kraken Empire prior to Toy Tactics’ full launch.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke caught up with Antonio Iglesias to discuss Toy Tactics. In the interview, he talks about how he was originally inspired to create a game that depicted the battles between ancient armies, eventually determining that the RTS genre was the best way to bring his vision to life. In the game, players can command Roman, samurai, pirate and medieval empires.

Iglesias wraps the interview by encouraging players to check out the demo of Toy Tactics on Steam and consider buying the game in early access so that they can provide feedback. For more insightful developer interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

