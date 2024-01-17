Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 4 here
Featuring Metroid, Mario on drums, and the always-popular Awful Games Done Quick block.
Awesome Games Done Quick has returned for another week of speedrunning for charity. We're watching the best speedrunners in the world come together to play through games of the past and present and finish. They might even play a few terrible games, as we'll get to shortly. As they do every year, they'll be raising money in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After three days, the runners have raised over $500,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. Peanut Butter is a good boy, yes he is.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 4 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:28 AM
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Any% - PC
|Phillie
|38:00
|7:13 AM
|Super Mario Bros. 2
|Any% - NES
|TheHaxor
|12:00
|7:55 AM
|Monkey Island 1 vs. Monkey Island 2 (Bid War)
|Any% - PC
|thewoofs
|35:00
|8:37 AM
|Satisfactory
|2Package% - PC
|Epiphane
|14:00
|9:14 AM
|Metroid Dread
|100% NMG - Switch
|JustNZane, CScottyW
|1:55:00
|11:29 AM
|Pokemon Crystalk
|Full Item Randomizer (Co-op) - GBC
|Shenanagans, 360Chrism
|1:50:00
|1:34 PM
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
|Any% - Switch
|Tonkotsu
|1:30:00
|3:35 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|MST - Wii
|SpitleSan
|2:15:00
|6:05 PM
|Super Mario 64
|16 Star Drum% - N64
|CZR
|24:00
|6:36 PM
|TASBot presents Super Metroid
|Any% by Sniq - SNES
|dwangoAC
|35:00
|7:41 PM
|DOOM (2016)
|100% Nightmare - PC
|Raitro_
|2:30:00
|10:26 PM
|Beetlejuice
|Any% - NES
|Gargon100
|13:00
|10:50 PM
|Sneak King
|50% - Xbox
|Konception
|23:00
|11:20 PM
|Ninja Gaiden
|Any% - Game Gear
|infinitemystery
|12:00
|11:43 PM
|The Last Ninja
|Beat the Game - NES
|janglestorm
|11:00
|12:05 AM
|Brilliant Bob
|Any% - PC
|GaryJGames
|20:00
|12:35 AM
|Fort Boyard: The Challenge
|Full Show - MS-DOS
|tbcr
|30:00
|1:12 AM
|Skull Island: Rise of Kong
|Any% - PC
|SweedOla
|15:00
|1:34 AM
|Tintin in Tibet
|Any% Normal - SNES
|Neetsel
|30:00
|2:11 AM
|Zadette
|Better Gamer% - PC
|Neetsel
|18:00
|2:40 AM
|Virtual Hydlide
|Any% Fixed Seed - Saturn
|Mechalink
|45:00
|3:40 AM
|Pseudoregalia
|Any% - PC
|Jaxier
|20:00
|4:12 AM
|Skator Gator
|Any% - PC
|Ozmourn, allison8bit
|15:00
|4:38 AM
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|Specter of Tormet vs. Plague of Shadows (Bid War) - PC
|MooMooAkai
|1:10:00
9:14AM - Metroid Dread
The Metroid games have found a good home at Games Done Quick from the very beginning of the whole idea of charity speedrunning. Metroid Dread has gradually found its place alongside the other greats in this series and now it's time to see how far the 100% (No Major Glitches) category has come. Watch as JustNZane and CScottyW look to finish the game in just under two hours.
6:05PM - Super Mario 64
There's beating Bowser like a drum and then there's beating Bowser with a drum. This is a Super Mario 64 category like no other and we've seen a lot of them across GDQ's history. Watch as CZR hooks up his modded drum kit and follows the rhythm to 16 stars and a victory over the King of the Koopas.
10:26PM - The Awful Games Done Quick Block
The Awful Games Done Quick block is always a big-time event and this year will be no exception. For the uninitiated, even the biggest piles of trash can develop a speedrunning community as evidenced by many of the games on display here. Yes, that even includes 2023's heavily maligned Skull Island: Rise of Kong, which (and I can't believe I'm saying this) is making its Games Done Quick debut tonight.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, January 20. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 4 here
