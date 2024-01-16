NECA Toony Terrors booth tour reveals some spooky and villainous toys Take a look at some of the anti-heroes and villains you can get for your mantle from the Toony Terrors collection.

The Toy Fair is one event that is positively teeming with delightful and cute entertainment for consumers, but sometimes we like to dive into the spooky. As luck would have it, the team at NECA have the exact thing we’re chasing thanks to its Toony Terrors collection. Join us as Stefan Folkins from NECA’s product development gives us a tour of the booth!

Right from the get go, it’s obvious that the Toony Terrors booth is perfect for those who love their horror flicks. The first collection, belonging to Series 8 and Series 9, included such iconic characters like M3GAN, Vincent Price, Captain Spaulding, Svengoolie, and Vampira.

There’s also the Saw collection featuring Jigsaw Killer and Billy on his bike, along with a big mask and the film’s iconic reverse-bear trap mouth torture device. Those who loved the Wednesday Netflix show will be pleased to see some characters the series including the titular Wednesday Addams and Enid. You can pick up Wednesday in both her regular dress or her Nevermore Academy uniform.

Anyone who’s been tapped into the horror genre for any period of time will no doubt know this next one: Elvira. The mistress of darkness herself will be available in a variety of outfits and poses, with some packs offering exchangeable heads. Then there are a bunch of classics like Jaws, Regan from The Exorcist, Ghost Face, and many more.

There were heaps of great toys on display in NECA’s Toony Terrors booth. Be sure to take a look at the NECA Online page for information on where to purchase some of these spooky action figures. You’ll find more booth tours on our Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel as well as reviews, guides, and more on our main channel, Shacknews.