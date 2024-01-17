Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition is landing on Switch in July The renowned flight combat series is making its first appearance on a Nintendo platform since the 3DS title.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch in the middle of the year. This is the first time the series will be coming to Nintendo’s console-handheld hybrid and it’s doing so in spectacular fashion with its Deluxe Edition.



Source: Bandai Namco

On January 17, 2024, Bandai Namco announced that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 11, 2024. Players will be able to pick up the Deluxe Edition which includes the following content:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown base game

Downloadable content "Three original aircraft sets" + "Three SP missions"

Part 1 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-11F Raven Set”

Part 2 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-01 FALKEN Set”

Part 3 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADFX-01 Morgan Set”

Part 4 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Unexpected Visitor”

Part 5 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Anchorhead Raid”

Part 6 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Ten Million Relief Plan”

Bonus “Music Player Mode”

Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-

Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II

Three popular aircraft skins from the past series

8 popular emblems of the past series

Originally released at the start of 2019, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown puts players in the pilot seat of a fighter jet as they take on the role of Trigger. The game is set in an alt-reality Earth in a location called Strangereal, where the Osean Federation and the Kingdom of Erusea have descended into war.

While players would likely be thrilled to just have the singleplayer content, the Nintendo Switch version will also include the multiplayer component, which allows for two to eight players to duke it out in dogfights.

One final thing to note about the Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition is that any content not included in this bundle will be available to purchase later on. Players can expect to jet into the skies on Nintendo Switch on July 11, 2024. Keep it locked to our Ace Combat page for more information and our Video Game Release Dates 2024 guide for other titles coming this year.