ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 152 marches into the new year with MiceGard

In a world inspired by norse lore, we're gathering a band of mice and weaponry to strike forth as Indie-licious returns in 2024!
TJ Denzer
1

It’s been about a month, but it’s finally time to bring Indie-licious into the new year, and we’ve got a tasty one to kick off 2024’s livestreaming series of indie games. Join us as we jump into a Norse-inspired world and pick up the sword and bow as a band of mice on an adventure through its dangers and mystery.

MiceGard comes to us from Game Dynasty, which developed and published the game. MiceGard came out on PC on January 15, 2024, and puts you in the role of viking mice as they defend each other through the perils of an unforgiving world. Players will meet gods, face mighty warlocks, and discover the means to become the greatest of warriors of mouse-kind. What that translates to is a top-down adventure where you’ll utilize your mice in a combat formation as they use swords, bows, and other weapons to fend off danger.

Join us as Indie-licious’ first episode of 2024 kicks off with MiceGard at 1:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also catch the stream just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions such as Indie-licious. Your support and viewership make it possible for us to continue to do these livestream projects. If you’d like to support Indie-licious and ShackStreams like it further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do it for free if you have Amazon Prime. By linking an Amazon Prim account to your Twitch account, you’ll get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please. If you want to throw a free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

We’re not sure if the halls of Mice Valhalla are as bountiful as those of regular Valhalla, but we aim to find out as we go live soon with MiceGard on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

