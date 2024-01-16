Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 3 here The third day of Awesome Games Done Quick features a very good boy running a video game.

The three-day weekend may be over in America, but Awesome Games Done Quick continues throughout the week. Check out the world's best speedrunners as they come together to play through games of the past and present and finish them as quickly as possible. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After two days, the runners have raised over $285,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. We like boss quick kills.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:20 AM Tempo Any% - 32X Hibnotix 30:00 6:57 AM Tape to Tape Easy Campaign - PC cavecavecave 30:00 7:42 AM The Legend of Zelda Any% Glitchless - NES Cantaloupme 35:00 8:29 AM Here Comes Niko! Any% - PC NaomiiPlays 25:00 9:09 AM Dinobreak Any% NG+ - PC Gnydsmelt 20:00 9:36 AM Warhammer 40K: Boltgun Restricted, Chapter 1 - PC Kaos_Wulf 25:00 10:11 AM Gyromite Game B Dog Assistance - NES JSR_ & Peanut Butter the Dog 30:00 11:01 AM Mario Kart Wii 32 Tracks Skips - Wii LoganUS 1:14:00 12:25 PM Starfield Any% - PC Harcacola 45:00 1:28 PM Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy 100% - PS2 theflu124 1:39:00 4:30 PM Octopath Traveler II Galdera - PC Sanjan 1:25:00 6:20 PM Hades 3 Weapons Race (Modded) - PC arcalena, trash_lapras 50:00 7:17 PM Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Zengetsu (All Bosses, NMG) - PC Bobbeigh 32:00 8:17 PM Granny The Nanthology - PC Maxylobes 1:00:00 9:32 PM Resident Evil 2 Remake Leon vs Claire 1st Hardcore No Damage Attempt - PC CarcinogenSDA 1:30:00 11:09 PM Diablo Lvl 1% Sorcerer - PC Funkmastermp 32:00 11:56 PM Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Any% - Wii Yoshi_Zilla 2:30:00 2:40 AM Thief: Gold Any% Normal - PC Psych0sis 38:00 3:25 AM DuckTales: Remastered Any% Easy - PC Roach788 37:00 4:12 AM Gargoyles Remastered Enhanced Easy Any% - PC Cypherin 17:00 4:36 AM Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) Any% 1CC - PC LRock617 20:00 5:16 AM Goof Troop Co-op (U) - SNES Bbforky, swordsmankirby 23:00 5:49 AM Bluey: The Videogame Any% - PC Phillie 38:00

6:57AM - Tape to Tape



Source: Null Games

There are more than a few hockey fans among the Shacknews staff, so Tape to Tape was a pleasant surprise to us for several reasons. For one thing, it's actually a good hockey video game. For another, it's a hockey roguelike, which... we weren't sure how that worked, but it ended up being awesome in execution. It may still in be early access, but a speedrunning community is beginning to develop for it and we're happy to see it on the GDQ stage.

10:11AM - Gyromite



Source: Nintendo

There's nothing in the rulebook that says a dog can't speedrun a video game. Peanut Butter the Dog takes on the role usually reserved for R.O.B. the Robot and he'll work with his owner, JSR_, to complete Gyromite in just 30 minutes. He'll do it because he's a good boy, yes he is.

11:56PM - Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door



Source: Nintendo

One of Nintendo's presumably last big hits for the Nintendo Switch is a remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, but why not get yourself in the mood for it by watching this run of the original game. Check out why it's so beloved and enjoy this 2.5 hour sprint through this epic tale.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, January 20. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.