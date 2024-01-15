Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 2 here
The second day of Awesome Games Done Quick features some exciting GDQ debuts from 2023, so be sure to tune in!
The beginning of another new year means the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. It's a fun way to wrap up this long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but the speedrunning marathon will continue throughout the week. Watch as the world's top speedrunners come together to experience some of the biggest games of the past and present and dazzle viewers by completing them as quickly as possible. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After one day, the runners have raised over $100,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. We rip and tear for charity until it is done.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 2 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:14 AM
|LEGO Bionicle: Quest for the Toa
|Any% - GBA
|Derek_MK
|20:00
|6:44 AM
|Manifold Garden
|Reverse Tree Order - PC
|Ozmourn
|35:00
|7:36 AM
|inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood
|Any% - PS3
|Mickspad
|30:00
|8:21 AM
|30XX
|Escape+ - PC
|ateatree
|35:00
|9:08 AM
|Mega Man 3
|Any% - NES
|KLM1187
|38:00
|10:10 AM
|Mega Man 8
|Any% - PS
|MrCab55
|55:00
|11:20 AM
|Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
|100% - GC
|MrMiguel
|2:25:00
|2:00 PM
|Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
|Any% - PC
|Kyoslilmonster
|1:05:00
|4:30 PM
|Sonic Adventure 2: Battle
|Hero Story vs Dark Story: All A-Ranks - PC
|Deku_sr
|40:00
|5:25 PM
|Only Up!
|Any% All Skips - PC
|Mitchriz
|20:00
|5:55 PM
|Silent Hill 2
|Hard/Hard - PC
|Ecdycis
|1:00:00
|7:17 PM
|Pikmin 4
|Rescue Olimar - Switch
|Kap
|1:20:00
|8:44 PM
|StarCraft: Brood War
|Any% Zerg Campaign - PC
|7thAce
|1:35:00
|10:31 PM
|Bayonetta
|New Game Normal - PC
|Reclaimer
|1:39:00
|12:25 AM
|Dead Space (2023)
|Any% Unrestricted (Story) - PC
|sharkhat87
|2:00:00
|2:32 AM
|Contrast
|Any% - PC
|NallyQ
|18:00
|3:01 AM
|Backyard Skateboarding
|Any% OG - PC
|peterafro
|15:00
|3:27 AM
|Orbo's Odyssey
|All Gears - PC
|BystanderTim
|14:00
|4:00 AM
|Super Cable Boy
|Any% - PC
|Doublevil
|34:00
|4:41 AM
|Bad Dudes
|Any% - NES
|burst_error
|16:00
|5:08 AM
|Arkanoid
|Any% - NES
|chessjerk
|30:00
|5:45 AM
|Gimmick!
|Any% (Zipless) - Famicom
|Ryan Ford
|9:00
11:20AM - Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
While Metroid Prime Remastered was the talk of last year, it does start to make one pine for the rest of the trilogy. So why not reminisce about Metroid Prime 2 with this Monday morning run? Watch as MrMiguel racks up a full 100% in just under two and a half hours.
7:17PM - Pikmin 4
Here's an exciting Games Done Quick debut, as we welcome Pikmin 4 to the rotation. It was one of the overlooked gems of 2023 in what was a packed year from Nintendo. How much fun does Oatchi add to these speedruns? We're excited to find out on Monday night.
12:25AM - Dead Space (2023)
Dead Space has certainly been a part of the Games Done Quick festivities in the past, but this is the first time we'll be seeing the remake. We'll be watching sharkhat87 run through the story with no restrictions, so keep an eye out for some fun glitches, as well as any potential differences between this and the original game.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, January 20. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 2 here
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has raised $121,427 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 2nd day and runs until the 20th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2024 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 14th to 20th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Donkey Kong Country and Monkey Island 1 & 2, modern games such as Pikmin 4, Starfield, Armored Core VI and Only Up!, and awful games such as Sneak King and Skator Gator 3D will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Games / Merchs: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/awesome-games-done-quick-2024 https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com
Youtube / VODs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87V7X0gVRThnd1bNk_oJvoX5 / https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1964i5u/agdq_vod_thread_2024/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
-
-
Not that I know of. I believe a lot of it comes from https://ocremix.org/
-
-
-
Latest GDQ VODs:
AGDQ 2024 Pre-Show - Pre-Show - GDQ - Time: 00:42:00 - https://youtu.be/tBohxDydnLA
TUNIC - Any% Unrestricted - PC - Time: 00:21:42 - https://youtu.be/KvN_XNPFToA
Super Monkey Ball - Master - Wii - Time: 00:19:16 - https://youtu.be/YjmXK1A0F_U
Donkey Kong Country - 101% - SNES - Time: 00:53:27 - https://youtu.be/An8oLP1M47U
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - Any% - PC - Time: 00:45:31 - https://youtu.be/HFSDgi0KmA4
Tails Adventure - Any% Glitchless - Game Gear - Time: 00:40:48 - https://youtu.be/76Jj3zdQgU4
Donkey Kong 64 - No Levels Early - Wii U VC - Time: 02:04:08 - https://youtu.be/gCBeMeQcHYw
F-Zero - Grand Prix - SNES - Time: 00:41:31 - https://youtu.be/jYMXnw2cHa8
Ultimate Doom - UV-Speed - PC - Time: 00:23:21 - https://youtu.be/n3gHzGKcZh4
Jet Set Radio Future - Any% - Xbox - Time: 01:36:33 - https://youtu.be/Q0hnmbPTbIk
Batman: Arkham City - Any% - PC - Time: 01:00:54 - https://youtu.be/C6_zYOqGv3g
Clock Tower - Ending A vs Ending S - SFC - Time: 00:19:17 - https://youtu.be/f-hHk2rMMlc
TimeShift - Casual - Single Segment - PC - Time: 01:06:23 - https://youtu.be/2Ukq-wsn3fk
The Typing of the Dead - Any% Arcade Settings - PC - Time: 00:28:56 - https://youtu.be/i2UOCwcSsBY
Ganbare Goemon 2: Kiteretsu Shougun Magginesu - Any% - SNES - Time: 00:40:44 - https://youtu.be/40NOGtiiVV4
Hime's Quest - Any% - GBC - Time: 00:18:34 - https://youtu.be/X952yZs9ms8
Marble Madness II - Any% Race - Arcade - Time: 00:08:56 - https://youtu.be/dJfDYZzr-v8
LONG LIVE THE AXE - 100% - PC - Time: 00:21:32 - https://youtu.be/MY7yT0t3xvM
A Bug's Life - Any% - PS - Time: 00:21:24 - https://youtu.be/VQM20GuTN4c
Pitfall: The Lost Expedition - Any% - GC - Time: 00:24:36 - https://youtu.be/T5N6OXQtW-M
-
Now: Cassette Beasts - Any% Seeded - PC
Next: LEGO Bionicle: Quest for the Toa - GBA
Then: Manifold Garden
Soon: inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood
Cassette Beasts is being run by Corvimae and is expepected to take 45 minutes.
Catch Corvimae at: https://twitch.tv/corvimae Twitter: Corvimae
Commentating will be: AChocolateOrange, EpicYoshiMaster, frozenflygone
Quacksilver will be hosting.
-
Now: LEGO Bionicle: Quest for the Toa - Any% - GBA
Next: Manifold Garden - PC
Then: inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood
Soon: 30XX
LEGO Bionicle: Quest for the Toa is being run by Derek_MK and is expepected to take 20 minutes.
Catch Derek_MK at: https://twitch.tv/derek_mk Twitter: derekmk
Commentating will be: amyrlinn, isBullets
Xenadir will be hosting.
-
Now: Manifold Garden - Reverse Tree Order - PC
Next: inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood - PS3
Then: 30XX
Soon: Mega Man 3
Manifold Garden is being run by Ozmourn and is expepected to take 35 minutes.
Catch Ozmourn at: https://www.twitch.tv/ozmourn Twitter: Ozmourn
Commentating will be: bobbyburm, hatkirby, RUBIEHART
Xenadir will be hosting.
-
Now: inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood - Any% - PS3
Next: 30XX - PC
Then: Mega Man 3
Soon: Mega Man 8
inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood is being run by Mickspad and is expepected to take 30 minutes.
Catch Mickspad at: https://www.twitch.tv/mickspad Twitter: Mickspad
Commentating will be: EmeraldAly, Ylando
Xenadir will be hosting.
-
Now: 30XX - Escape+ - PC
Next: Mega Man 3 - NES
Then: Mega Man 8
Soon: Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
30XX is being run by ateatree and is expepected to take 35 minutes.
Catch ateatree at: https://www.twitch.tv/ateatree Twitter: ateatree
Commentating will be: ck, mrcab55
cartridgeblowers will be hosting.
-
Now: Mega Man 3 - Any% - NES
Next: Mega Man 8 - Playstation
Then: Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Soon: Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
Mega Man 3 is being run by KLM1187 and is expepected to take 38 minutes.
Catch KLM1187 at: https://www.twitch.tv/klm1187 Twitter: klm_1187
Commentating will be: ChoobsX, ITSaMe_Alex, mrcab55
cartridgeblowers will be hosting.
-
-
Now: Mega Man 8 - Any% - Playstation
Next: Metroid Prime 2: Echoes - GC
Then: Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
Soon: The Checkpoint
Mega Man 8 is being run by MrCab55 and is expepected to take 55 minutes.
Catch MrCab55 at: https://twitch.tv/mrcab55
Commentating will be: ateatree, KLM, ppotdot1
cartridgeblowers will be hosting.
-
Now: Metroid Prime 2: Echoes - 100% - GC
Next: Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition - PC
Then: The Checkpoint
Soon: Sonic Adventure 2: Battle
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes is being run by MrMiguel and is expepected to take 2 hours 25 minutes.
Catch MrMiguel at: https://www.twitch.tv/mrmiguel211
Commentating will be: BashPrime, Cosmonawt, CScottyW
Threach will be hosting.
-