Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 2 here

The beginning of another new year means the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. It's a fun way to wrap up this long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but the speedrunning marathon will continue throughout the week. Watch as the world's top speedrunners come together to experience some of the biggest games of the past and present and dazzle viewers by completing them as quickly as possible. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After one day, the runners have raised over $100,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. We rip and tear for charity until it is done.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 2 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:14 AM LEGO Bionicle: Quest for the Toa Any% - GBA Derek_MK 20:00 6:44 AM Manifold Garden Reverse Tree Order - PC Ozmourn 35:00 7:36 AM inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood Any% - PS3 Mickspad 30:00 8:21 AM 30XX Escape+ - PC ateatree 35:00 9:08 AM Mega Man 3 Any% - NES KLM1187 38:00 10:10 AM Mega Man 8 Any% - PS MrCab55 55:00 11:20 AM Metroid Prime 2: Echoes 100% - GC MrMiguel 2:25:00 2:00 PM Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition Any% - PC Kyoslilmonster 1:05:00 4:30 PM Sonic Adventure 2: Battle Hero Story vs Dark Story: All A-Ranks - PC Deku_sr 40:00 5:25 PM Only Up! Any% All Skips - PC Mitchriz 20:00 5:55 PM Silent Hill 2 Hard/Hard - PC Ecdycis 1:00:00 7:17 PM Pikmin 4 Rescue Olimar - Switch Kap 1:20:00 8:44 PM StarCraft: Brood War Any% Zerg Campaign - PC 7thAce 1:35:00 10:31 PM Bayonetta New Game Normal - PC Reclaimer 1:39:00 12:25 AM Dead Space (2023) Any% Unrestricted (Story) - PC sharkhat87 2:00:00 2:32 AM Contrast Any% - PC NallyQ 18:00 3:01 AM Backyard Skateboarding Any% OG - PC peterafro 15:00 3:27 AM Orbo's Odyssey All Gears - PC BystanderTim 14:00 4:00 AM Super Cable Boy Any% - PC Doublevil 34:00 4:41 AM Bad Dudes Any% - NES burst_error 16:00 5:08 AM Arkanoid Any% - NES chessjerk 30:00 5:45 AM Gimmick! Any% (Zipless) - Famicom Ryan Ford 9:00

11:20AM - Metroid Prime 2: Echoes



While Metroid Prime Remastered was the talk of last year, it does start to make one pine for the rest of the trilogy. So why not reminisce about Metroid Prime 2 with this Monday morning run? Watch as MrMiguel racks up a full 100% in just under two and a half hours.

7:17PM - Pikmin 4



Here's an exciting Games Done Quick debut, as we welcome Pikmin 4 to the rotation. It was one of the overlooked gems of 2023 in what was a packed year from Nintendo. How much fun does Oatchi add to these speedruns? We're excited to find out on Monday night.

12:25AM - Dead Space (2023)



Dead Space has certainly been a part of the Games Done Quick festivities in the past, but this is the first time we'll be seeing the remake. We'll be watching sharkhat87 run through the story with no restrictions, so keep an eye out for some fun glitches, as well as any potential differences between this and the original game.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, January 20. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.