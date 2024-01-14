Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 1 here Awesome Games Done Quick is back and ready to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Another new year is upon us, dear readers. That means the time has come, once again, for the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. This year's AGDQ begins on the long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and brings the world's top speedrunners together to blaze through some of the biggest games of the past and present. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 1 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 8:30 AM Pre-Show -- -- 30:00 9:00 AM Tunic Any% Unrestricted - PC Radicoon 30:00 9:40 AM Super Monkey Ball Master - Wii Helix 24:00 10:22 AM Donkey Kong Country 101% - SNES Tonkotsu 50:00 11:40 AM SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Any% - PC PunchSh0t 50:00 12:40 PM Tails Adventure Any% Glitchless - Game Gear Mindez 46:00 1:49 PM Donkey Kong 64 No Levels Early - Wii U Virtual Console Connor75 2:15:00 4:55 PM F-Zero Grand Prix - SNES Zachary Ewing 50:00 5:55 PM Ultimate Doom UV-Speed - PC ZELLLOOO 30:00 6:43 PM Jet Set Radio Future Any% - Xbox yomsa 1:40:00 8:53 PM Batman: Arkham City Any% - PC ShikenNuggets 1:05:00 10:16 PM Clock Tower Ending A vs Ending S - SFC Ecdycis 20:00 10:51 PM TimeShift Casual Single Segment - PC Shockwve 1:15:00 12:13 AM The Typing of the Dead Any% Arcade Settings - PC peaches 30:00 12:50 AM Ganbare Goemon 2: Kiteretsu Shougun Magginesu Any% - SNES Teleo1 43:00 1:40 AM Hime's Quest Any% - GBC skateman222 26:00 2:13 AM Marble Madness II Any% Race - Arcade yelsraek, Elipsis 11:00 2:35 AM LOVE LIVE THE AXE 100% - PC Ukobarrywewa 28:00 3:10 AM A Bug's Life Any% - PS Zic3 22:00 3:42 AM Pitfall: The Lost Expedition Any% - GC Blupee 25:00 4:19 AM Worms Reloaded Campaign (No Level Skips) - PC Mablak 52:00 5:18 AM Cassette Beasts Any% Seeded - PC Corvimae 45:00

9:00AM - Tunic



Source: Finji

The tone will be set early, as the live crowd is treated to Tunic to start this year's marathon. Tunic has come a long way since it released a few years ago with new and interesting paths developing over the course of that time. The target time is now down to just 30 minutes, so don't expect this one to last very long.

4:55PM - F-Zero



Source: Nintendo

With F-Zero in the middle of a revival of sorts, this seems like a great time to bring it back to Games Done Quick. The full Grand Prix is on display, so get ready for a wild ride. Then, don't resist the urge to jump into F-Zero 99 afterwards.

8:53PM - Batman: Arkham City



Source: WB Games

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the news this week, this is a great time to remember how good vintage Rocksteady was. Check out what's arguably the studio's peak with Batman: Arkham City and watch ShikenNuggets try and run through it in just a hair over an hour.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, January 20. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.