Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 1 here

Awesome Games Done Quick is back and ready to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
10

Another new year is upon us, dear readers. That means the time has come, once again, for the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. This year's AGDQ begins on the long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and brings the world's top speedrunners together to blaze through some of the biggest games of the past and present. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 1 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
8:30 AM Pre-Show -- -- 30:00
9:00 AM Tunic Any% Unrestricted - PC Radicoon 30:00
9:40 AM Super Monkey Ball Master - Wii Helix 24:00
10:22 AM Donkey Kong Country 101% - SNES Tonkotsu 50:00
11:40 AM SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Any% - PC PunchSh0t 50:00
12:40 PM Tails Adventure Any% Glitchless - Game Gear Mindez 46:00
1:49 PM Donkey Kong 64 No Levels Early - Wii U Virtual Console Connor75 2:15:00
4:55 PM F-Zero Grand Prix - SNES Zachary Ewing 50:00
5:55 PM Ultimate Doom UV-Speed - PC ZELLLOOO 30:00
6:43 PM Jet Set Radio Future Any% - Xbox yomsa 1:40:00
8:53 PM Batman: Arkham City Any% - PC ShikenNuggets 1:05:00
10:16 PM Clock Tower Ending A vs Ending S - SFC Ecdycis 20:00
10:51 PM TimeShift Casual Single Segment - PC Shockwve 1:15:00
12:13 AM The Typing of the Dead Any% Arcade Settings - PC peaches 30:00
12:50 AM Ganbare Goemon 2: Kiteretsu Shougun Magginesu Any% - SNES Teleo1 43:00
1:40 AM Hime's Quest Any% - GBC skateman222 26:00
2:13 AM Marble Madness II Any% Race - Arcade yelsraek, Elipsis 11:00
2:35 AM LOVE LIVE THE AXE 100% - PC Ukobarrywewa 28:00
3:10 AM A Bug's Life Any% - PS Zic3 22:00
3:42 AM Pitfall: The Lost Expedition Any% - GC Blupee 25:00
4:19 AM Worms Reloaded Campaign (No Level Skips) - PC Mablak 52:00
5:18 AM Cassette Beasts Any% Seeded - PC Corvimae 45:00

9:00AM - Tunic


Source: Finji

The tone will be set early, as the live crowd is treated to Tunic to start this year's marathon. Tunic has come a long way since it released a few years ago with new and interesting paths developing over the course of that time. The target time is now down to just 30 minutes, so don't expect this one to last very long.

4:55PM - F-Zero


Source: Nintendo

With F-Zero in the middle of a revival of sorts, this seems like a great time to bring it back to Games Done Quick. The full Grand Prix is on display, so get ready for a wild ride. Then, don't resist the urge to jump into F-Zero 99 afterwards.

8:53PM - Batman: Arkham City


Source: WB Games

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the news this week, this is a great time to remember how good vintage Rocksteady was. Check out what's arguably the studio's peak with Batman: Arkham City and watch ShikenNuggets try and run through it in just a hair over an hour.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, January 20. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

    January 14, 2024 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 1 here

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 14, 2024 6:51 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has raised $20 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It starts today at Noon EST (with a preshow 30 minutes earlier) and runs until the 20th. &#x1F60E;&#x1F3AE;&#x231b;&#x23E9;
      AGDQ 2024 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 14th to 20th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Donkey Kong Country and Monkey Island 1 & 2, modern games such as Pikmin 4, Starfield, Armored Core VI and Only Up!, and awful games such as Sneak King and Skator Gator 3D will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      Games / Merchs: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/awesome-games-done-quick-2024 https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
      Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
      Youtube / VODs: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick (runs posted 24+ hours later) / https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1964i5u/agdq_vod_thread_2024/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 14, 2024 8:01 AM

      Now: AGDQ 2024 Pre-Show - Pre-Show - GDQ
      Next: TUNIC - PC
      Then: Super Monkey Ball
      Soon: Donkey Kong Country


      AGDQ 2024 Pre-Show is being run by Interview Crew and is expepected to take 30 minutes.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 14, 2024 8:30 AM

        The pre-show is about to start!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 14, 2024 8:56 AM

      Now: TUNIC - Any% Unrestricted - PC
      Next: Super Monkey Ball - Wii
      Then: Donkey Kong Country
      Soon: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake


      TUNIC is being run by Radicoon and is expepected to take 30 minutes.
      Catch Radicoon at: https://www.twitch.tv/radicoon Twitter: radicoon
      Commentating will be: kevinregamey, silentdestroyer
      AttyJoe will be hosting.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 14, 2024 9:47 AM

      Now: Super Monkey Ball - Master - Wii
      Next: Donkey Kong Country - SNES
      Then: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
      Soon: Tails Adventure


      Super Monkey Ball is being run by Helix and is expepected to take 24 minutes.
      Catch Helix at: https://twitch.tv/helix13_ Twitter: Helix13_
      Commentating will be: limy, PeasSMB
      AttyJoe will be hosting.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 14, 2024 9:48 AM

      Now: Donkey Kong Country - 101% - SNES
      Next: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - PC
      Then: Tails Adventure
      Soon: Donkey Kong 64


      Donkey Kong Country is being run by Tonkotsu and is expepected to take 50 minutes.
      Catch Tonkotsu at: https://www.twitch.tv/tonkotsu_tnkt Twitter: tnkt_kong
      Commentating will be: Glan, V0oid
      AttyJoe will be hosting.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 14, 2024 9:49 AM

        ignore this :(, Monkeyball just started

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 14, 2024 10:06 AM

          This run is fucking nutso fun to watch, I just know I'd be retrying each of these levels 100 times.

    • DM7 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 14, 2024 9:59 AM

      It's good to see this is Pittsburgh now. :)

    • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 14, 2024 10:13 AM

      So annoying they don’t also stream on YouTube as twitch isn’t on most tv devices.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 14, 2024 10:20 AM

        If you have an android phone and a TV/device that you can Chromecast to, you can Chromecast from the twitch android app. Not sure about the iPhone.

      • OzzieMejia moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 14, 2024 12:02 PM

        On that note, I don't know if they hired someone new in the last six months, but they seem to be turning the VODs around super fast. The first two runs are already up!

        • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 14, 2024 12:05 PM

          Oh nice I was expecting in another day or two.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 14, 2024 10:21 AM

      Now: Donkey Kong Country - 101% - SNES
      Next: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - PC
      Then: Tails Adventure
      Soon: Donkey Kong 64


      Donkey Kong Country is being run by Tonkotsu and is expepected to take 50 minutes.
      Catch Tonkotsu at: https://www.twitch.tv/tonkotsu_tnkt Twitter: tnkt_kong
      Commentating will be: Glan, V0oid
      AttyJoe will be hosting.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 14, 2024 10:21 AM

        Reverse Boos Order incentive was met

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 14, 2024 11:32 AM

      Now: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - Any% - PC
      Next: Tails Adventure - Game Gear
      Then: Donkey Kong 64
      Soon: The Checkpoint


      SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is being run by PunchSh0t and is expepected to take 50 minutes.
      Catch PunchSh0t at: https://www.twitch.tv/punchsh0t
      Commentating will be: CheeseJayy, Jaxler, Kaons
      PippyInATopHat will be hosting.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 14, 2024 11:37 AM

        I'm going to be afk for the next few hours but my gdq program should keep posting updates as it did for this run.

