Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 1 here
Awesome Games Done Quick is back and ready to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
Another new year is upon us, dear readers. That means the time has come, once again, for the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. This year's AGDQ begins on the long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and brings the world's top speedrunners together to blaze through some of the biggest games of the past and present. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has come to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Day 1 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|8:30 AM
|Pre-Show
|--
|--
|30:00
|9:00 AM
|Tunic
|Any% Unrestricted - PC
|Radicoon
|30:00
|9:40 AM
|Super Monkey Ball
|Master - Wii
|Helix
|24:00
|10:22 AM
|Donkey Kong Country
|101% - SNES
|Tonkotsu
|50:00
|11:40 AM
|SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
|Any% - PC
|PunchSh0t
|50:00
|12:40 PM
|Tails Adventure
|Any% Glitchless - Game Gear
|Mindez
|46:00
|1:49 PM
|Donkey Kong 64
|No Levels Early - Wii U Virtual Console
|Connor75
|2:15:00
|4:55 PM
|F-Zero
|Grand Prix - SNES
|Zachary Ewing
|50:00
|5:55 PM
|Ultimate Doom
|UV-Speed - PC
|ZELLLOOO
|30:00
|6:43 PM
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Any% - Xbox
|yomsa
|1:40:00
|8:53 PM
|Batman: Arkham City
|Any% - PC
|ShikenNuggets
|1:05:00
|10:16 PM
|Clock Tower
|Ending A vs Ending S - SFC
|Ecdycis
|20:00
|10:51 PM
|TimeShift
|Casual Single Segment - PC
|Shockwve
|1:15:00
|12:13 AM
|The Typing of the Dead
|Any% Arcade Settings - PC
|peaches
|30:00
|12:50 AM
|Ganbare Goemon 2: Kiteretsu Shougun Magginesu
|Any% - SNES
|Teleo1
|43:00
|1:40 AM
|Hime's Quest
|Any% - GBC
|skateman222
|26:00
|2:13 AM
|Marble Madness II
|Any% Race - Arcade
|yelsraek, Elipsis
|11:00
|2:35 AM
|LOVE LIVE THE AXE
|100% - PC
|Ukobarrywewa
|28:00
|3:10 AM
|A Bug's Life
|Any% - PS
|Zic3
|22:00
|3:42 AM
|Pitfall: The Lost Expedition
|Any% - GC
|Blupee
|25:00
|4:19 AM
|Worms Reloaded
|Campaign (No Level Skips) - PC
|Mablak
|52:00
|5:18 AM
|Cassette Beasts
|Any% Seeded - PC
|Corvimae
|45:00
9:00AM - Tunic
The tone will be set early, as the live crowd is treated to Tunic to start this year's marathon. Tunic has come a long way since it released a few years ago with new and interesting paths developing over the course of that time. The target time is now down to just 30 minutes, so don't expect this one to last very long.
4:55PM - F-Zero
With F-Zero in the middle of a revival of sorts, this seems like a great time to bring it back to Games Done Quick. The full Grand Prix is on display, so get ready for a wild ride. Then, don't resist the urge to jump into F-Zero 99 afterwards.
8:53PM - Batman: Arkham City
With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the news this week, this is a great time to remember how good vintage Rocksteady was. Check out what's arguably the studio's peak with Batman: Arkham City and watch ShikenNuggets try and run through it in just a hair over an hour.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, January 20. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 1 here
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 has raised $20 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It starts today at Noon EST (with a preshow 30 minutes earlier) and runs until the 20th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2024 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 14th to 20th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Donkey Kong Country and Monkey Island 1 & 2, modern games such as Pikmin 4, Starfield, Armored Core VI and Only Up!, and awful games such as Sneak King and Skator Gator 3D will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Games / Merchs: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/awesome-games-done-quick-2024 https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
Youtube / VODs: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick (runs posted 24+ hours later) / https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1964i5u/agdq_vod_thread_2024/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
-
-
Now: TUNIC - Any% Unrestricted - PC
Next: Super Monkey Ball - Wii
Then: Donkey Kong Country
Soon: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
TUNIC is being run by Radicoon and is expepected to take 30 minutes.
Catch Radicoon at: https://www.twitch.tv/radicoon Twitter: radicoon
Commentating will be: kevinregamey, silentdestroyer
AttyJoe will be hosting.
-
Now: Super Monkey Ball - Master - Wii
Next: Donkey Kong Country - SNES
Then: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
Soon: Tails Adventure
Super Monkey Ball is being run by Helix and is expepected to take 24 minutes.
Catch Helix at: https://twitch.tv/helix13_ Twitter: Helix13_
Commentating will be: limy, PeasSMB
AttyJoe will be hosting.
-
Now: Donkey Kong Country - 101% - SNES
Next: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - PC
Then: Tails Adventure
Soon: Donkey Kong 64
Donkey Kong Country is being run by Tonkotsu and is expepected to take 50 minutes.
Catch Tonkotsu at: https://www.twitch.tv/tonkotsu_tnkt Twitter: tnkt_kong
Commentating will be: Glan, V0oid
AttyJoe will be hosting.
-
-
-
Now: Donkey Kong Country - 101% - SNES
Next: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - PC
Then: Tails Adventure
Soon: Donkey Kong 64
Donkey Kong Country is being run by Tonkotsu and is expepected to take 50 minutes.
Catch Tonkotsu at: https://www.twitch.tv/tonkotsu_tnkt Twitter: tnkt_kong
Commentating will be: Glan, V0oid
AttyJoe will be hosting.
-
Now: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - Any% - PC
Next: Tails Adventure - Game Gear
Then: Donkey Kong 64
Soon: The Checkpoint
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is being run by PunchSh0t and is expepected to take 50 minutes.
Catch PunchSh0t at: https://www.twitch.tv/punchsh0t
Commentating will be: CheeseJayy, Jaxler, Kaons
PippyInATopHat will be hosting.
-