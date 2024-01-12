Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 12: Last chance for post-holiday savings

We noted last week that there are a few leftover deals from the end-of-year sales. Those sales are rapidly coming to a close. The PlayStation Holiday Sale, featuring games like Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition and Gran Turismo 7, is set to wrap up next week. The same is true for the Xbox Last Chance Sale, which includes big hits like Assassin's Creed Mirage and RoboCop: Rogue City.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- No Man's Sky - $30.00 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $28.00 (60% off)
- I Am Fish - $6.00 (70% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Last Chance Sale
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $82.49 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $45.49 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $25.99 (35% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition - $43.99 (45% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $20.09 (33% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $27.99 (60% off)
- Blasphemous 2 + Blasphemous - $33.74 (25% off)
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Wild Hearts - $27.99 (60% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $37.49 (25% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $27.99 (60% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row Gold Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $23.69 (40% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $11.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rust Console Edition Ultimate - $47.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- PlayStation Holiday Sale
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $82.49 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $41.99 (30% off)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $37.49 (25% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage + Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (35% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $24.79 (38% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition - $39.19 (44% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $34.99 (30% off)
- Humanity - $19.79 (34% off)
- Wizard With A Gun - $19.99 (20% off)
- Viewfinder - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $9.99 (50% off)
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 - $39.89 (43% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $14.99 (40% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $44.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $10.99 (45% off)
- Metal Hellsinger Complete Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Evil West - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Nobody Saves the World - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- WB Games New Year's Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $19.99 (60% off)
- BIT.TRIP COLLECTION - $2.39 (76% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
