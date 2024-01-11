New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Premium DNA Toys shows off Clay Fighter, Battletoads & Banjo Kazooie figures

The President of Premium DNA Toys walked us through the company's latest products.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

In our pursuit to keep up with the latest and greatest in the world of toys and collectibles, we recently caught up with Premium DNA Toys to get a look at the newest figures coming to their product line-up. This includes new entries in its lines for Battletoads, Banjo Kazooie, and more.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke caught up with Matt Westover, president of Premium DNA Toys at last fall’s Toy Fair to chat about the company’s newest products. This includes General Slaughter, a boss from Battletoads, as well as figures for the titular toads themselves.

Westover also showed us individual figures based on Banjo and Kazooie from the beloved Rare game. The Banjo figure comes with swappable head and hand pieces. Some of the other properties highlighted in our walkthrough are Mars Attacks, Barnyard Commandos, and Madballs vs GPK.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

