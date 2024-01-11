Premium DNA Toys shows off Clay Fighter, Battletoads & Banjo Kazooie figures The President of Premium DNA Toys walked us through the company's latest products.

In our pursuit to keep up with the latest and greatest in the world of toys and collectibles, we recently caught up with Premium DNA Toys to get a look at the newest figures coming to their product line-up. This includes new entries in its lines for Battletoads, Banjo Kazooie, and more.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke caught up with Matt Westover, president of Premium DNA Toys at last fall’s Toy Fair to chat about the company’s newest products. This includes General Slaughter, a boss from Battletoads, as well as figures for the titular toads themselves.

Westover also showed us individual figures based on Banjo and Kazooie from the beloved Rare game. The Banjo figure comes with swappable head and hand pieces. Some of the other properties highlighted in our walkthrough are Mars Attacks, Barnyard Commandos, and Madballs vs GPK.

For more toy content and interviews, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels.