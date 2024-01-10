Update stuck at 0% fix for Dark and Darker launcher Some tips to help you fix the Blacksmith launcher when Dark and Darker gets stuck at 0 when downloading, updating, or installing.

Dark and Darker has released into early access on Ironmace’s own launcher, Blacksmith. Unfortunately, some players have encountered a problem where Dark and Darker gets stuck on 0%, with no progress being made whatsoever. This issue can happen when first downloading the game, installing it, or even when attempting to update. The good news is that you have options to fix it.

Dark and Darker stuck at zero percent

When Dark and Darker gets stuck at 0 when downloading or updating, there are three main things you can do to fix it. Now, the first might sound facetious, but it is legitimately sometimes the best option as the launcher sometimes doesn't update the percentage:

Wait at least 10 minutes Run in Administrator mode Turn off automatic update Uninstall and reinstall

Sometimes Dark and Darker will appear to be stuck at 0%.

Source: Shacknews

In all seriousness, sometimes the best option is to simply wait. When I first tried to update the game, mine was stuck on 0% for ten minutes and then it suddenly leapt to 99% and was done. The problem seems to be that the percentage tracker doesn’t update in real-time. If you have been waiting a much longer time, then you need to stop waiting and try another solution.

The next best fix is to launch Blacksmith as an Administrator. You can do this by right-clicking the Blacksmith.exe launcher and then choosing “Run as administrator”. If you’ve got it pinned to your Start Menu, you can find this option under “More”. You will need to approve the action by clicking “Yes” before Windows will launch it.

Another potential fix is to turn off Automatic Update in the Blacksmith launcher options. You can find this by clicking the icon in the top-left and selecting Game. Ensure the box is unchecked. This will mean you must manually click the Update button to begin updating Dark and Darker.

One last solution is, unfortunately, to uninstall Dark and Darker and Blacksmith, and then reinstall them both. Make sure you use the Blacksmith button to uninstall Dark and Darker. This is found by clicking the gear icon.

If none of these fix the issues, then there’s a good chance the connection to the server is a bit wonky. Ironmace states in its FAQ that the deployment server is “not smooth” so you might need to come back in an hour or try download it when you’re in an off-peak time in your region. Check out the FAQ for plenty of other fixes to various problems, it’s also where you can submit a support ticket.

Hopefully you’ve now sorted out the problem of Dark and Darker stuck at 0 and can finally get into the game. Be sure to read over our Dark and Darker page for more guides to help you survive this brutal extraction game.