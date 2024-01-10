Take a canter around the My Little Pony booth The team at Basic Fun are bringing back a bunch of iconic MLP toys based on the original work from the 80s.

My Little Pony is one franchise that continues to garner attention, even after all these years. Shacknews recently attended the Toy Fair and we had an opportunity to take a look at the My Little Pony booth with the assistance of Loren Spangler, the senior director of digital content and social media at Basic Fun. Please take a look at the video below!

One of the first toys in the collection that Spangler showed off was a remake of the first generation of ponies featuring a pearl finish. There was also the 2-inch collection with a similar finish and a hair tail. These little 2-inch ponies come in a six pack called the Rescue at Midnight Castle.

Next up where the Celestial Ponies which are available via Amazon for $14.99. These are based on art that was created back in the 80s that was never released. Fans will also be pleased to see the various plush My Little Pony toys that are available in Pegasus and unicorn variants. The booth tour wrapped up with a look at the faithful remake of the original release of My Little Pony toys – perfect for those that missed out back in the day!

