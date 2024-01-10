New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Playmates Toys teases classic Technodrome re-release & future of TMNT

We spoke with the VP of Marketing at Playmates Toys to learn about the company's upcoming plans.
Donovan Erskine
1

Playmates is one of the most notable brands in the world of licensed toys, and we got to sit down with the company’s top brass to discuss what fans can expect from its upcoming releases.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke interviewed Jeff Trojan, VP of marketing at Playmates Toys during Toy Fair last year. During the interview, Trojan shares some insight into the toy business. He also spoke about how Playmates is celebrating the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ 40th anniversary. The company is re-releasing figures based on the iconic Turtles of the 80s and 90s, collaborating with Paramount to hit TMNT fans of all ages with a strong dose of nostalgia.

The full interview provides a thorough rundown of all the TMNT products coming from Playmates Toys this year. For more toy content and insightful interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

