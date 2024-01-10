Playmates Toys teases classic Technodrome re-release & future of TMNT We spoke with the VP of Marketing at Playmates Toys to learn about the company's upcoming plans.

Playmates is one of the most notable brands in the world of licensed toys, and we got to sit down with the company’s top brass to discuss what fans can expect from its upcoming releases.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke interviewed Jeff Trojan, VP of marketing at Playmates Toys during Toy Fair last year. During the interview, Trojan shares some insight into the toy business. He also spoke about how Playmates is celebrating the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ 40th anniversary. The company is re-releasing figures based on the iconic Turtles of the 80s and 90s, collaborating with Paramount to hit TMNT fans of all ages with a strong dose of nostalgia.

The full interview provides a thorough rundown of all the TMNT products coming from Playmates Toys this year. For more toy content and insightful interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels.