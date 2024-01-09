ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 406 More Super Mario RPG tonight on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving right back into our Super Mario RPG playthrough. During the last Super Mario RPG episode, we saved Nimbus Land and reunited Mallow with his family. We also made our way through the Barrel Volcano and took down the Axem Rangers, an evil team sent there by Smithy. The Axem Rangers were a bigger deal because they had the sixth star piece that we needed to fix the star road. There’s only one place left to look for the final star piece and that’s Bowser’s Keep.

The factory has some of the tougher fights in the game as well as the final boss fight with the evil leader, Smithy. Now for those who don’t know, the Nintendo Switch version of Super Mario RPG added post game features, like new boss fights. These boss fights add new ideas to give classic boss fights a new feel. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Super Mario RPG playthrough. It should be the last episode so you won’t want to miss it!

The final battle with Smithy!

©Nintendo/Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Bowser's Fury playthrough. There should be two new playthroughs starting next week and you won't want to miss them!

Check out all the great guides and videos Shacknews has to offer. You might find your new favorite game to play by checking out a guide. On the other hand, you might find out a game isn’t as hard as you thought by checking out a video for the game. I have said this in the past but if I has the Shacknews guides for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom when I was playing, I would have found more stuff! If you’d rather watch cool folks play interesting video games, then check out the Shacknews Twitch channel. From the Stevetendo to Indie-licious, the Twitch channel something for everyone!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. There will always be a need for new games to be played on the show and I'm open to suggestions!