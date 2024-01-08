Checking out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem toy line Playmates Toys has an exciting new line-up of TMNT action figures in its Mutant Mayhem collection.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a franchise as old as time itself. Okay, maybe not that old, but it’s been around for long enough that it has adult fans that have their own kids who have in turn become fans of the series. So, it should come as no surprise that the team at Playmates Toys have continued to deliver some extremely cool TMNT action figures. We had the chance to look at some recently, so come and check them out!

Shacknews recently had the pleasure of checking out a line-up of toys from Playmates Toys. Pat Linden, Vice President of Marketing, took us on a tour of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures from the Mutant Mayhem line. All of your favorite characters were featured including April O’Neil with her various tech, Cowboy Leo with dualies (both revolvers and katanas), Beach Bum Mikey with nun chucks and a guitar, Donnie As Spock (literally, he looks like Spock), and Astronaut Raph in a neat cosmonaut getup.

The collection also included several iconic villains, the four turtles in their traditional outfits, and a host of smaller action figures featuring unusual proportions like large heads. There’s also a rather unique blind box collectible where users can get a squishy character from the series via things called Sewer Slams. These cylinders look like sections of sewers that would be capped off with a manhole cover.

We got to see a whole lot of colorful and unique action figures from out time at Toy Fair 2023. Make sure you check out the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for a look at all the other booths and franchises on offer. You can find more information about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem collection on the Playmates Toys website.