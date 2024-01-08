New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner raises $100 million in Series B round

The funding will help support Marvel Snap as well as an unannounced new IP.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Second Dinner
1

It’s been over a year since Marvel Snap was released by Second Dinner, and the licensed card battler is still trucking along quite nicely. While the recent shuttering of publisher Nuverse led many to question the future of the game, Second Dinner’s latest move ensures that Marvel Snap won’t be going anywhere any time soon. Second Dinner has announced that it has raised $100 million in its latest round of funding, securing cash for the ongoing support of Marvel Snap as well as a new project.

Second Dinner announced its funding milestone in a tweet this morning. “We’re excited to announce our $100M Series B led by [Griffin Gaming Partners],” the post reads. We can’t wait to take [Marvel Snap] and future projects to new heights.”

A graphic featuring Second Dinner's logo and "Second Dinner raises $100 m series B"

Source: Second Dinner

Second Dinner is now operating independently, so this round of funding should bring a sigh of relief to fans of Marvel Snap who may have been concerned about the game’s future after Nuverse was abruptly shut down last year by ByteDance. It’s also quite interesting that Second Dinner confirms it’s working on a new IP, which this funding will help support the development of.

With Second Dinner beginning the year with a bang, it’ll be interesting to see what changes and improvements come to Marvel Snap throughout 2024. For more on Marvel Snap and Second Dinner’s mysterious new IP, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola