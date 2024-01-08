Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner raises $100 million in Series B round The funding will help support Marvel Snap as well as an unannounced new IP.

It’s been over a year since Marvel Snap was released by Second Dinner, and the licensed card battler is still trucking along quite nicely. While the recent shuttering of publisher Nuverse led many to question the future of the game, Second Dinner’s latest move ensures that Marvel Snap won’t be going anywhere any time soon. Second Dinner has announced that it has raised $100 million in its latest round of funding, securing cash for the ongoing support of Marvel Snap as well as a new project.

Second Dinner announced its funding milestone in a tweet this morning. “We’re excited to announce our $100M Series B led by [Griffin Gaming Partners],” the post reads. We can’t wait to take [Marvel Snap] and future projects to new heights.”



Source: Second Dinner

Second Dinner is now operating independently, so this round of funding should bring a sigh of relief to fans of Marvel Snap who may have been concerned about the game’s future after Nuverse was abruptly shut down last year by ByteDance. It’s also quite interesting that Second Dinner confirms it’s working on a new IP, which this funding will help support the development of.

With Second Dinner beginning the year with a bang, it’ll be interesting to see what changes and improvements come to Marvel Snap throughout 2024. For more on Marvel Snap and Second Dinner’s mysterious new IP, Shacknews has you covered.