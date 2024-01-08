New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

LG shows off Signature OLED T transparent 4K TV at CES 2024

LG previously announced its transparent TV technology, but CES 2024 is where the company put the Signature OLED T on display.
TJ Denzer
Image via LG
2

LG is among the TV makers making very big moves in the way we watch our favorite shows with a new transparent TV this year. At CES 2024, the company showed off its upcoming Signature OLED T transparent 4K TV. It’s set to be one of the world’s first commercially available transparent TVs and offers a beautiful high-definition picture while offering less visual clutter in your room when the device is turned off.

LG put the Signature OLED T on display during its keynote at CES 2024. The OLED T is a 77-inch 4K OLED transparent television. The TV utilizes wireless audio and video transmission technology to create a true high-definition picture across the panel without any wires peeking out through the see-through panel. LG has teased this TV before, but CES 2024 was our first time truly seeing it in action. True to form, the screen is vibrant when turned on and practically invisible when turned off. Of course, that also means you have to consider if you put any decorations, knickknacks, or furniture behind it.

LG's Signature OLED T transparent television featuring a cat jumping across the screen with furniture in the room visible through the screen.
LG's Signature OLED T transparent TV lets you watch your favorite shows and catch up on topics like weather and news while offering less visual clutter in a room when turned off.
Source: LG

One of the thoughts behind the Signature OLED T is that it’s meant to offer an option where the TV doesn’t necessarily have to be plush against a wall. It can be set up anywhere that’s convenient. To that end, it will feature stand-alone, wall-mounted, or against-the-wall installation options. If you want to stay in the know on your favorite news and shows, it also features a T-Bar ticker that will scroll new information by from the topics you want to see.

The Signature OLED T doesn’t have a release date at this time and pricing wasn't mentioned during the presentation, but it’s certainly turning heads and making its mark as what could be the next big step in television technology. Stay tuned for more updates and details and check out our other coverage from CES 2024 as well.

