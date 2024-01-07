Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest start & end time, rewards - Splatoon 3 Choose who you spent your holidays with for this Splatfest and get ready for the start time of Splatoon 3's Frosty Fest event.

A new year brings in a new Splatfest, and this time it’s about how you spend your holidays: Friends, Family, or Solo. No matter how you rocked it at the end of 2023, Splatfest is here and offering you some hot gameplay and excellent rewards in Splatoon 3. Check out all the details of the Frosty Fest event below.

Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest start & end time

The Frosty Fest Splatfest will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 12, 2024. Players will have the weekend to pick how they spent their holidays (with friends, family, or solo) and then participate in battles, level up their Catalog, and hopefully claim victory before the event ends at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

SRL Gala Planners here to remind you that the sneak peek for Frosty Fest, the wintry Splatfest, is starting today! The Pledge Box is ready in the plaza to receive your votes. But remember—your choice IS binding, so think carefully before starting the new year off with regrets. pic.twitter.com/esqzmtVllE — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) January 5, 2024

How to play Frosty Fest Splatfest

If you’re new to Splatoon 3, Splatfests are an opportunity to earn a lot of great loot, level up your gear, and fight for your preferred team. In order to play the Frosty Fest Splatfest, you must load into the game and hit the center of town. Check in with the Splatfest tent and choose which team you want to fight for: Friends, Family, or Solo.

After you pick your team, you’ll receive a team t-shirt for the duration of the event. This shirt will earn skills and is cheap to reset, meaning it’s a great way to farm chunks (which are needed to improve skills and abilities). The shirt will be removed at the end of the Splatfest.

Splatfest is quite similar to standard Splatoon 3 multiplayer, except you’ll be facing off against one of the two teams you didn’t choose to represent. However, sometimes you’ll enter a Tri-Color Battle, which is where all three teams fight for victory.

As you play over the weekend, your Catalog will be leveling up, which is one of the few categories that dictates the overall winner of the event. Be sure to spend any Conch Shells you unlock too, as you’ll lose them when Sunday rolls around.

Splatfest rewards



Source: Shacknews

While the thrill of competition is always great, it wouldn’t be Splatfest without some new rewards. Those who join in on the fun, even if you only grab a t-shirt, will walk away with some Super Sea Snails. The more you play, the more of these you’ll get.

The Friends, Family, and Solo Splatfest is sure to be a great way to kick off the new year. You can dive in now and pledge your allegiance to your team, but the real fun kicks off on January 12, 2024. Remember to stop by our Splatoon 3 page on Sunday for the results of the Frosty Fest Splatfest.