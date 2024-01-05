Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 5: Epic Holiday Sale wraps up

We hope everybody enjoyed their holiday and found plenty of games to pick up during the various holiday sales. Most of those sales have wrapped up with one noteworthy exception. The Epic Holiday Sale is still going for another few days and there are some outstanding games worth picking up there. That includes one of 2023's biggest hits, Alan Wake 2. Those who loved the original shouldn't hesitate to pick it up, and those who are getting into the series for the first time should also know that Epic is throwing in Alan Wake Remastered at no extra charge. Plus, the last free game from the Epic Holiday Sale is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which is a fine video game, so be sure to claim that, even if you don't plan on buying anything.
The Steam Winter Sale may be over, but there are a few titles worth checking out this weekend. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is at its lowest price to date. The recently-released Backpack Hero is also discounted this weekend. And for those hockey fans out there, we've sung the praises of Tape to Tape throughout last year, even nominating it for our Best Early Access category. That game is now on sale, so go see what the fuss is about.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
For the duration of the Epic Holiday Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 33% off any qualifying purchase of $14.99 or more. Restrictions apply.
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - FREE until 1/11
- Deathloop - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/10)
- Epic Games Holiday Sale 2023
- Alan Wake 2 + Alan Wake Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $14.99 (40% off)
- Star Trek Resurgence - $23.99 (40% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part I - $40.19 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $24.79 (38% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $34.99 (30% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $22.49 (25% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $17.49 (30% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99 (50% off)
- Returnal - $40.19 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $23.99 (60% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead By Daylight Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition - $43.99 (45% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $9.99 (80% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $22.49 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $12.74 (25% off)
- Choo-Choo Charles - $9.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Holiday Sale.
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $5.59 (44% off)
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.91 (20% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Soulstice [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $45.98 (23% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.99 (58% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $22.25 (63% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (53% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $20.99 (48% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $22.95 (54% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $20.99 (48% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $16.79 (44% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $6.00 (80% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.38 (59% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen [Steam] - $3.99 (87% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- The Yakuza Complete Series - $25.75 (77% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $1.99 (90% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.19 (30% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- VR Sale (Some titles may require VR hardware)
- DOOM VFR [Steam] - $3.19 (79% off)
- Wolfenstein Cyberpilot [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- Fallout 4 VR [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- After the Fall [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT VR [Steam] - $8.60 (66% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming VR Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Marvel's Midnight Suns, Two Point Campus, Aragami 2, OTXO, The Red Lantern, Roguebook, Hell Pie, and Twin Mirror. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
- Riveting Roguelikes
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Wizard with a Gun [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Riveting Roguelikes Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $52.49 (25% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $10.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
Steam
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $14.99 (40% off)
- Backpack Hero - $15.99 (20% off)
- Tape to Tape [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Portal 2 + Portal - $0.74 (93% off)
- Capcom New Year Sale
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom New Year Sale.
- Mortal Sin [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $19.79 (67% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem + A Plague Tale: Innocence - $29.39 (58% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $5.99 (85% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
