Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 5: Epic Holiday Sale wraps up

We hope everybody enjoyed their holiday and found plenty of games to pick up during the various holiday sales. Most of those sales have wrapped up with one noteworthy exception. The Epic Holiday Sale is still going for another few days and there are some outstanding games worth picking up there. That includes one of 2023's biggest hits, Alan Wake 2. Those who loved the original shouldn't hesitate to pick it up, and those who are getting into the series for the first time should also know that Epic is throwing in Alan Wake Remastered at no extra charge. Plus, the last free game from the Epic Holiday Sale is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which is a fine video game, so be sure to claim that, even if you don't plan on buying anything.

The Steam Winter Sale may be over, but there are a few titles worth checking out this weekend. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is at its lowest price to date. The recently-released Backpack Hero is also discounted this weekend. And for those hockey fans out there, we've sung the praises of Tape to Tape throughout last year, even nominating it for our Best Early Access category. That game is now on sale, so go see what the fuss is about.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.

Epic Games Store

For the duration of the Epic Holiday Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 33% off any qualifying purchase of $14.99 or more. Restrictions apply.

Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Marvel's Midnight Suns, Two Point Campus, Aragami 2, OTXO, The Red Lantern, Roguebook, Hell Pie, and Twin Mirror. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Steam

