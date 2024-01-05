Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 5: PlayStation Holiday Sale

After a refreshing holiday break, the Weekend Console Download Deals have returned. The year-end sales may be over, but PlayStation and Xbox are leaving a few leftovers behind for anybody who missed out. The PlayStation Holiday Sale features some big-time first-party titles, including God of War Ragnarok. For those who missed the news last month, Ragnarok got a substantial new update with an exciting new game mode, so if you haven't picked this game up, this is the time to get it.
Over at Xbox, the Countdown Sale is over, but a few morsels remain through the Last Chance Sale. You can pick up games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, RoboCop: Rogue City, Ghostrunner 2, and several others at a pretty nice discount.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- SnowRunner 2-Year Anniversary Edition - $40.00 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $10.00 (60% off)
- GreedFall Gold Edition - $12.00 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Last Chance Sale
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $82.49 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $45.49 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $25.99 (35% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition - $43.99 (45% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $20.09 (33% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $27.99 (60% off)
- Blasphemous 2 + Blasphemous - $33.74 (25% off)
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Wild Hearts - $27.99 (60% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $37.49 (25% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $27.99 (60% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row Gold Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $23.69 (40% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $11.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rust Console Edition Ultimate - $47.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Last Chance Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $41.99 (40% off)
- PlayStation End of Year Deals
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.89 (43% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $62.99 (10% off)
- Elden Ring - $35.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $15.19 (62% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $82.49 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $41.99 (30% off)
- Lies of P - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Lords of the Fallen - $48.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Viewfinder - $18.74 (25% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $27.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $24.79 (38% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 - $39.89 (43% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2 Lightfall - $19.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.24 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $27.99 (60% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $14.99 (40% off)
- Aliens Dark Descent - $25.99 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $25.99 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock - $22.49 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stray - $19.79 (34% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $13.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights - $13.99 (80% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- Eterknights - $19.79 (34% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- More from the PlayStation Holiday Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Evil West - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Nobody Saves the World - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- WB Games New Year's Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $16.49 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $19.99 (60% off)
- BIT.TRIP COLLECTION - $2.39 (76% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 5: PlayStation Holiday Sale