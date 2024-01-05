League of Legends will feature Arcane content leading up to Season 2 Season 2 of the hit Netflix series launches in November, but characters, updates, and gameplay are coming and a preview of the season is available now.

Season 2024 stands to be a huge one for League of Legends, and the Netflix series Arcane is part of that. The second season of the show is coming this year, and Riot Games is planning to do a lot of things with the game in celebration of it. New characters, visual updates, and gameplay are coming throughout the year, and we even got a sneak peek at Season 2 in a special preview that’s available now.

Riot Games revealed the full details of League of Legends Season 2024 and the part Arcane will play in it in a big Season 2024 first look video this week. There, Riot Games devs shared a preview of the upcoming season that can be seen below. It seems to feature glimpses of characters such as Singed and Warwick.

Arcane Season 2 is slated to come out in November 2024. However, players will see various updates bringing content inspired by the show throughout the year. One of the big things is Ambessa Medarda, who will be coming to League of Legends as a playable character. A warlord and stateswoman of Noxus with a commanding presence, Riot Games promises her stoic and deadly nature will translate well to Summoner’s Rift.

Ambessa Medarda will become a playable character in League of Legends later this year, based on her appearance in the Arcane animated series.

Beyond that, visual updates are also coming to the game that will rework the looks of some of our favorite characters that also appear in the show. There will also be Arcane-inspired game modes and gameplay features that will be revealed at a later date.

It looks like we have a lot of Arcane fun in store for us leading up to Season 2's launch in November.