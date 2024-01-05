New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

League of Legends new Champion Smolder is a dragon in training

Over the course of a match, Smolder's abilities will grow to devastating proportions.
TJ Denzer
Image via Riot Games
With 2024 underway and the latest season of League of Legends coming, we’ve finally got our first look at the first new character to come to the roster this year: Smolder The Fiery Fledgling. Smolder is a young dragon that was stolen from his home as a hatchling and raised by humans, but his mother has since found him and now he’s learning what it means to be a dragon. In fact, he’ll be learning in real-time as you play him in matches, acting as a ranged caster that will gain strength as you continue to use his abilities.

Smolder was revealed by Riot Games in a special look at League of Legends’ 2024 Season this week. As mentioned above, Smolder is a dragon, but he doesn’t have that whole “being a dragon” thing downpat since he was stolen from his kind. As a result, Smolder is learning on the fly (sometimes literally). Hitting Champions with his abilities or killing anything with a particular ability will let him gain stacks of Dragon Practice that increase his basic ability damage and even change some abilities over the course of a match. That means he can become a very dangerous force by the end of the game.

The icons for Smolder's Q ability, Super Scorcher Breath, in League of Legends
Smolder's Q ability, Super Scorcher Breath, will grow in strength as you gain stacks of Dragon Practice, making it a devastating move by the end of a match.
Source: Riot Games

Here's the full rundown of Smolder’s abilities, as shared by Riot Games:

We don’t have an official release date for Smolder yet, but League of Legends Season 2024 is set to start on or around January 10, 2024, so we’d suggest keeping an eye out for the little dragon then. For more information, be sure to check out our League of Legends topic for all of our latest coverage.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

