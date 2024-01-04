How to get more VRs - The Finals Learn how The Finals awards VRs so you can earn more to unlock all weapons, equipment, and cosmetics.

The Finals has its own in-game currency called VRs. This credit is used to purchase new weapons, equipment, and even cosmetics from the store. Players that wish to have access to all weapons across all builds will want to earn more VRs, which is easy if not a bit slow.

Get more VRs

To get the obvious out of the way: to get more VRs in The Finals, simply play the game. By completing matches, and doing well, you will be slowly earning a steady supply of VRs. Anecdotal evidence suggests that most players are receiving roughly 80 to 100 VRs per match completed.

You'll need to earn a lot of VRs in order to purchase every weapon, gadget, and cosmetic in The Finals.

However, some Reddit users have taken a deeper dive into how The Finals awards VRs. One user, T3mporal_123, tracked their performance across a series of games and noticed that it looks like you receive 10 VRs per minute in a match. Ideally, you will want the matches to run into overtime in order to earn increased VRs. Note that this may be addressed in a future patch to prevent players from simply griefing other teams by forcing lengthy match times.

There is additional evidence to suggest that Tournaments reward an increased amount of VRs. If you’ve got a decent team (or don’t mind playing with randoms), then it could be worth diving into Tournaments and even ranked play to increase your VRs.

Finally, increasing your career rank will sometimes reward you with a heap of VRs. When you first start, you can expect to get a pile of them within the first few ranks. So while length of match seems to be the most consistent variable, it is still worth ensuring you perform well, as this will help your career rank.

So while there is no quick and easy way to earn thousands of VRs, you can at least rest assured knowing that the longer the match, the more VRs you’ll walk away with – even more so if you’re playing Tournaments. Keep in mind you can only hold a certain amount of VRs at a time, so spend them before you hit the cap. Take a look at our Finals page for more help securing your victories.