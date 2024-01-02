Square Enix President says the company will be 'aggressive in applying AI' According to Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu, the company will attempt to utilize AI to improve development and publishing processes.

Square Enix has moved with trends in the past in relation to its business, and in 2024, that looks to continue to be the case with artificial intelligence. In a recent letter to the company, President Takashi Kiryu shared that the company will be aggressively investing in use of AI technologies to aid in the improvement of development and publishing processes at Square Enix.

Square Enix President Kiryu shared details about the company’s lean into AI technology in the time ahead in a Happy New Year letter to the company’s employees. It was there that he spoke to the company’s optimism in AI, and its plans to adopt AI into several processes.

I believe that generative AI has the potential not only to reshape what we create, but also to fundamentally change the processes by which we create, including programming.

Source: Square Enix

Kiryu goes on to share that he has short- and long term goals in relation to the implementation of AI at the company:

We also intend to be aggressive in applying AI and other cutting-edge technologies to both our content development and our publishing functions. In the short term, our goal will be to enhance our development productivity and achieve greater sophistication in our marketing efforts. In the longer term, we hope to leverage those technologies to create new forms of content for consumers, as we believe that technological innovation represents business opportunities.

Artificial intelligence has been a hot topic in technology, especially regarding AI techs that scrape other content and then produce content with traces of plagiarism. It also wouldn’t be the first time that Square Enix has ended up in heated debate over a trending technology.

Either way, what form Square Enix’s lean into AI technology will likely make itself apparent soon. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates on this story.