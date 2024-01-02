New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Square Enix President says the company will be 'aggressive in applying AI'

According to Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu, the company will attempt to utilize AI to improve development and publishing processes.
Image via Square Enix
2

Square Enix has moved with trends in the past in relation to its business, and in 2024, that looks to continue to be the case with artificial intelligence. In a recent letter to the company, President Takashi Kiryu shared that the company will be aggressively investing in use of AI technologies to aid in the improvement of development and publishing processes at Square Enix.

Square Enix President Kiryu shared details about the company’s lean into AI technology in the time ahead in a Happy New Year letter to the company’s employees. It was there that he spoke to the company’s optimism in AI, and its plans to adopt AI into several processes.

Square Enix IP lineup and logo
Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu claims the company will be applying use of AI technology to its development and publishing processes.
Source: Square Enix

Kiryu goes on to share that he has short- and long term goals in relation to the implementation of AI at the company:

Artificial intelligence has been a hot topic in technology, especially regarding AI techs that scrape other content and then produce content with traces of plagiarism. It also wouldn’t be the first time that Square Enix has ended up in heated debate over a trending technology.

Either way, what form Square Enix’s lean into AI technology will likely make itself apparent soon. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates on this story.

