Activision Blizzard to pay $50 million in workplace harassment lawsuit settlement

California's Civil Rights Department (CRD) sued Activision Blizzard in 2021 and will settle with the company out of court.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
2

In 2021, the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) sued Activision Blizzard over a wealth of reported workplace harassment cases at the company. In 2023, Acti-Blizz has agreed to pay $50 million to settle the lawsuit and the CRD will withdraw its charges and allegations. This settlement will also see Activision Blizzard forced to take additional steps in ensuring fair pay and promotion practices, as well as paying monetary relief to female employees that were working as contractors at Activision Blizzard between October 2015 and December 2020.

The CRD and Activision Blizzard both issued statements in relation to the lawsuit settlement this Friday, December 15, 2023, as reported by Reuters. Reportedly, with Activision Blizzard agreeing to pay $50 million to settle the lawsuit, the CRD in turn will withdraw all of its allegations and dismiss its harassment-related claims.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick
Under Bobby Kotick and the current Activision Blizzard board, a number of lawsuits regarding sexual harassment and workplace toxicity have forced the company to pay out multi-million dollar settlements.
Source: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In turn, Activision Blizzard seems to be entirely exempt from the claims the CRD originally made against it.

“In the settlement agreement, the CRD expressly acknowledged that 'no court or independent investigation has substantiated any allegations that there has been systemic or widespread sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard,” the company said in its own statement.

Activision Blizzard also claimed that no investigation substantiated improper handling of workplace conduct by its Board of Directors or CEO, although that is pretty clearly incorrect.

Either way, it’s another fat check Activision Blizzard is forced to cut just as its set to be acquired by Microsoft, with a previous lawsuit being settled for around $18 million. It also dropped $35 million in a settlement with the SEC for violating US whistleblower rules. Microsoft is paying $68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard, so there’s no reason to back out now, but the firm should probably be checking to see if it will get stuck with some of those costs following the confirmed acquisition. Stay tuned for more information as it become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

    December 15, 2023 7:35 PM

    Masem
      It should probably be noted that the bulk of the settlement fee, $47m, will be to pay female employees for and promotion inequalities over the period that California had been investigating them.

      I suspect some of this is driven by MS that will have better control (with Kotick leaving in a month) to null out the frat boy culture, and those specific people that did the bulk of harassment already dealt with.

