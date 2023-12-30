Shacknews Best Developer of 2023 - Nintendo

Nintendo knocked it out of the park in 2023. When it comes to quality and quantity, there was something for everyone from the Big N this year. What’s more, these games came out on a system that is now pushing seven years and yet each one takes full advantage of the Nintendo Switch. The games are gorgeous, they introduce a new generation to some classics, they reinvigorate genres, and they conclude epic tales in beautiful and fitting ways.

Starting at the niche games and working up to the grand pinnacle of the year, Pikmin 4 lets players revisit a beloved franchise in a vibrant new world. Every new area of the game is chock-full of surprises and delights and it has a host of new things for players to experience. One of the highlights is the inclusion of Oatchi, an adorable dog-like creature that has much of the same functionality of the main character but can also be a mode of transport.

While there’s no doubt that the Pikmin series is popular, few games have the same cult following like the Metroid games. Nintendo blessed fans of the series with Metroid Prime Remastered, one of the best video games remakes of the year and an entry that dramatically redefined the series. The developers improved the visuals, updated the control systems, and delivered a title that let a whole new generation of gamers experience the iconic title.

But Nintendo wasn’t anywhere near finished as the company released Super Mario Bros. Wonder. To say this game is a pure delight would be an understatement. Nintendo managed to reinvigorate the 2D Mario experience with a host of new additions like the Wonder Flower, a pick-up that dramatically changes the vibe and flow of a level. Then there are the power-ups, like those that change Mario and his pals into Elephants.

Of course, we can’t talk about Nintendo in 2023 without mentioning its crowning jewel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This game is the wrap up to the story that started way back in 2017 with Breath of the Wild and manages to hit so many high points. The Big N managed to cram so much goodness into this game in the form of new abilities (Ultrahand and Fuse chief among them), Shrines and temples, the glorious Sky Islands and the dangerous Depths. It also has one of the most moving narratives in the series. There is just so much in this game.

