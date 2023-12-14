Premium DNA Toys on making action figures in 2023 We spoke with Premium DNA Toys to learn more about the toy business in 2023.

The New York Toy Fair was packed with manufacturers of some of the best toys, collectibles, and figures out there. This included Premium DNA Toys, who we spoke with at their booth. They showed off some of their products and spoke to us about the state of their business in 2023.

We caught up with Matt Westover, the president of Premium DNA Toys. He spoke about the company’s objective to deliver high-quality toys based on retro video games and television shows. This was clear by the products on display at the company’s booth. We saw figures for Banjo-Kazooie, Care Bears, Earthworm Jim, and Battletoads.

The full interview with Westover provides a fascinating insight to the toy business and how it all comes together. For more interviews with creatives, the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel is the place to be.