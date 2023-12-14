New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Premium DNA Toys on making action figures in 2023

We spoke with Premium DNA Toys to learn more about the toy business in 2023.
Donovan Erskine
The New York Toy Fair was packed with manufacturers of some of the best toys, collectibles, and figures out there. This included Premium DNA Toys, who we spoke with at their booth. They showed off some of their products and spoke to us about the state of their business in 2023.

We caught up with Matt Westover, the president of Premium DNA Toys. He spoke about the company’s objective to deliver high-quality toys based on retro video games and television shows. This was clear by the products on display at the company’s booth. We saw figures for Banjo-Kazooie, Care Bears, Earthworm Jim, and Battletoads.

The full interview with Westover provides a fascinating insight to the toy business and how it all comes together. For more interviews with creatives, the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel is the place to be.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

