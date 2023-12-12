Tekken 8's brings back outfits from previous entries & was a project of passion
We saw a wealth of costumes from throughout the Tekken series that will be making a comeback, and the leads told us it was a must-have for the fans.
There are some looks throughout the Tekken series that are just iconic to certain characters. Marshall Law’s yellow pants Bruce Lee look, Paul Phoenix’s American biker outfit and pillar hair, Bryan Fury’s skull bandana… these are looks we’ve come to love over the years, and you may be pleased to know that many of them have made their way to Tekken 8. It wasn’t easy, though. In a recent conversation with Game Director Kohei 'Nakatsu' Ikeda and Lead Producer Michael Murray, we had a chance to ask them about it, and they claimed it was a project of passion for the fans.
During our interview with Nakatsu and Murray, we asked about how difficult and fun it was to bring some of the legacy costumes back. They told us it was a big undertaking, but one they hoped would make players happy in the end. Some of the standouts include Jin Kazama’s Tekken 4 hoodie outfit, Nina Williams’ bride outfit, and Paul Phoenix’s classic biker outfit.
Ultimately, making these costumes available meant building them from scratch, as the Tekken team had to do with the characters in the new Unreal Engine 5.
We were beyond excited to see some of our favorite costumes make returns. Hopefully, many other fans of the series will find the outfit they’re hoping to see on their favorite characters. Want more Tekken 8? Be sure to read our deep dive preview of the near-complete version of the game. You can also find plenty of new gameplay on the Shacknews YouTube.
-
