Tekken 8's brings back outfits from previous entries & was a project of passion

There are some looks throughout the Tekken series that are just iconic to certain characters. Marshall Law’s yellow pants Bruce Lee look, Paul Phoenix’s American biker outfit and pillar hair, Bryan Fury’s skull bandana… these are looks we’ve come to love over the years, and you may be pleased to know that many of them have made their way to Tekken 8. It wasn’t easy, though. In a recent conversation with Game Director Kohei 'Nakatsu' Ikeda and Lead Producer Michael Murray, we had a chance to ask them about it, and they claimed it was a project of passion for the fans.

During our interview with Nakatsu and Murray, we asked about how difficult and fun it was to bring some of the legacy costumes back. They told us it was a big undertaking, but one they hoped would make players happy in the end. Some of the standouts include Jin Kazama’s Tekken 4 hoodie outfit, Nina Williams’ bride outfit, and Paul Phoenix’s classic biker outfit.

Ultimately, making these costumes available meant building them from scratch, as the Tekken team had to do with the characters in the new Unreal Engine 5.

It was fun, but at the same time, it was really hard. Because of the new engine, it’s not just taking those outfits from Tekken 4 or 7 and throwing them into Tekken 8. We had to make the character models from scratch, so all of those outfits had to be redone as well. The artists and designers were like, “We’re going to make something new. Are you sure you want that costume from Tekken 4 or 7?” or whatever. They didn’t quite get it as much, but Nakatsu and I knew this was something the players would want. We needed to have Tekken 4 Jin and Bride Nina. And to see it in the brand-new game with the high-quality graphics we’re using in the current generation, we thought it would motivate fans to jump in and see how much love for the game is here.

