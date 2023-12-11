Lethal Abundance god roll - Destiny 2 A Lethal Abundance god roll for PvE and PvP is yours if you dive into Iron Banner.

Season of the Wish has started off strong and shows no signs of slowing down with the first Iron Banner of the season. Lethal Abundance is a new weapon only obtainable through Iron Banner and this Auto Rifle delivers.

Lethal Abundance is a Strand, 360 RPM, High-Impact Frame, Auto Rifle, and has a top tier list of perks to dive into. This god roll taps into these great perks and takes Lethal Abundance to the next level.

How to get Lethal Abundance

Lethal Abundance is first obtained by levelling up your Iron Banner rank to four by playing Iron Banner matches. You gain increased rank points by wearing Iron Banner armor and an Iron Banner emblem. You must then go to Lord Saladin to collect Lethal Abundance when you hit level four. To maximize your Iron Banner reputation gains, check out our Shacknews Iron Banner guide.

Once Lethal Abundance is obtained, it can be directly focused using Iron Banner engrams at Lord Saladin in the Tower. Lethal Abundance can also be a post-Iron Banner match drop.

PvE - Lethal Abundance god roll

Lethal Abundance has so much going for it with its perk combinations it easily translates from normal to endgame content and does a great job in both.

Lethal Abundance god roll - PVE Barrel Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +10, Handling -5) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +4) Perk 1 Slice (Casting your class ability allows this weapon to Sever targets on hit for a brief duration, up to a maximum number of targets) Perk 2 Onslaught (Final blows with this weapon increase its rate of fire) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows grant enhanced radar and remove you from opponents radar for 10 seconds) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start this off with Chambered Compensator for the boosts to Stability and Recoil. This keeps Lethal Abundance firing straight and easy to control when engaged in a gun fight. Add in Appended Mag for the extra shots in the Magazine which combines perfectly with the later perks here.

Slice is a versatile new perk that Severs targets after using a Class ability. When this perk gets rolling it reduces the damage output of the target by 50 percent, which helps with survivability in even the hardest encounters. Onslaught then comes to add some power: final blows increase fire rate up to x3. When at full tilt, this makes Lethal Abundance shred through enemies with ease.

PvP - Lethal Abundance god roll

Lethal Abundance is a workhorse in PvP and this god roll focuses on consistency for great results no matter the situation. Pushing Lethal Abundance to its limit is what makes this god roll shine.

Lethal Abundance god roll - PVP Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Each shot while holding down the trigger grants: Stability +1. -5 percent Accuracy Cone size. -10 percent Accuracy Cone growth. Reaches maximum strength after 10 shots, granting Stability +10, -50 percent Accuracy Cone size, and -100 percent Accuracy Cone growth) Perk 2 Tap the Trigger (Immediately upon firing, for 0.6 seconds: Stability +40, Recoil -50 percent, and Accuracy Cone Size -10 percent. [Controller-Only] Weapon fires the instant trigger pressure is applied) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows grant enhanced radar and remove you from opponents radar for 10 seconds) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully mastworked) Mod Counterbalance Stack (Recoil +15)

Start off with Corkscrew Rifling. This Barrel gives a flat boost to Range, which helps push the stat to the max, and Stability, for ease-of-use when engaged in battle. Add Ricochet Rounds to further push the Range stat and add more Stability to keep the reticle as steady as possible.

Dynamic Sway Reduction is a top tier perk for an Auto Rifle and is no exception here. This perk adds Stability and Accuracy bonuses. Paired with the high Range, this ensures Lethal Abundance can easily shred through opponents at short and long ranges. Round off with Tap the Trigger for its Accuracy benefits and large boost to Stability. This gives Lethal Abundance a huge amount of Stability paired with maximum Range when adding in the Range masterwork. This god roll makes Lethal Abundance so easy to use and is consistent from one duel to the next.

A worthy mention goes out to this season's artifact mod, Torch. Using Torch with Radiant and the Sever and Onslaught perks lets you drastically lower Lethal Abundance’s time-to-kill. This works fantastically well in 6v6 game modes with plenty of opponents to cut through to get the benefits of Onslaught and Sever both being timed buffs. This is a great combination that actually translates across PvE and PvP to great effect.

Lethal Abundance is arguably the best weapon of the season, a must-have for any Guardian out there. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.