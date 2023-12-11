Alan Wake 2 update 1.0.13 patch notes add New Game Plus
New Game Plus has been added to Alan Wake 2 with update 1.0.13 along with a host of other fixes and improvements.
Alan Wake 2 has received another update in the form of 1.0.13. The patch notes for this update highlight the addition of New Game Plus as well as a few other fixes, including performance adjustments and more. Take a look at the patch notes below.
Alan Wake 2 update 1.0.13
Remedy Entertainment released the Alan Wake 2 update 1.0.13 patch notes on December 11, 2023 via the Alan Wake site. This update is labelled as 1.00.13 on PlayStation 5 and 1.0.0.13 on Xbox Series of consoles.
New Game Plus mode
- New ending
- New Nightmare difficulty level
- New Manuscript pages and video content
- Retain all unlocked videos, Charms and upgrades
- NOTE: To access the New Game Plus mode, a completed playthrough of Alan Wake 2 is required. In New Game Plus, you will find the unlocked weapons in the first available shoebox for the character.
Performance
- Improved overall quality of the occlusion culling algorithm, improving GPU performance especially on locations with a lot of geometry.
- The performance upgrade is most visible in the PlayStation 5 Quality mode, where (incredibly) there are up to 1.8ms improvements. Cauldron Lake should be coughing less.
- Optimized HUD UI content setup so rendering the HUD takes less time. This brings between ~0.5-0.7ms improvements to performance.
- A few selected tweaks and optimizations for path tracing and rendering.
- Improved streaming by removing occasional 10 – 100ms stalls that mostly affected Xbox Series platforms.
- Reduced memory usage by 16 MB on all platforms.
- [PC] Slightly improved performance on by removing some error diagnostics instrumentation.
Tutorials
- Changed when some Tutorials appear in the Tutorials menu.
- Added a timeout to the Tutorial about Fadeouts.
- Players can now slow down to walking speed while a Tutorial is open.
- Tutorial messages are not slowing down player movement speed anymore.
- If tutorials are disabled, the player won’t be locked in the diorama when the first investigation clue gathering tutorial would take place…
Stability
- Fixed several infuriating Lua script errors that made the game more stable and less unpredictable.
- Fixed a hang on Xbox that could occur when attempting to suspend the application during launch.
- Fixed audio middleware crash on Xbox Series platforms.
- Fixed a rare crash that could happen during streaming.
Visuals
- Somewhat reduced specular aliasing (“shimmering”) on shiny surfaces with a new algorithm.
- Improved Trailer Park cinematic lighting.
- Improved shadow quality inside the Valhalla Nursing Home to respect the elderly even more.
- Flashlight shadows are now prioritized to avoid a blocky look in locations featuring heavy dynamic lights usage.
- Fixed (or ruined, depending on your view) the “chameleon chair” visible in front of the sauna. It’s not changing color anymore
- Fixed LODs on the hotdog stand.
- Fixed a variety of broken or ugly LODs.
- Fixed incorrect rendering culling mode on leaf and coffee pot materials to prevent path tracing issues.
- Fixed broken materials on the garage building in downtown Bright Falls raising property value.
- [PC] Improved quality for low ray-tracing preset, fixing flickering fireflies on character’s faces during cinematics.
Audio & localization
- Improved overall audio quality on PlayStation 5.
- Fixed lip sync being off during the cinematic where Saga and Casey arrive at Cauldron Lake.
- Localization fixes for agent Estevez audio lines.
- Additional fixes for localized subtitles.
- We are still working on the audio sync being off for some players on Xbox Series and expect to address this in our next update.
Global
- Fixed an issue with Koskela Brothers Coffee World ad that prevented some players from unlocking the related trophy.
- Father Doll should now be easier to find on the map so that players can complete the last Nursery Rhyme.
- Fixed an issue where the player could be blocked by medical balls by resetting the Wellness Centre props when the mission Return 09 starts.
- Fixed an issue where skipping a cinematic during Deerfest would bring forth premature darkness by fading the screen to black.
- Added heavy duty blockers to stop the player potentially falling out of the world in Return 05 near the Nursing Home.
- Removed the force camera look-at of the Dark Substance at the Witch’s Ladle if the player walks away.
- Disabled the Reality Switch VFX bleeding in the lodge in Return 04.
- Fixed a mysterious blocky shadow in the Sheriff’s station staircase.
- Added a loading screen if skipping a cinematic in Initiation 02 so that lighting can take its time to load correctly.
- Fixed pesky FBC light arrays in Return 06 and 09 to restore their state after loading a save game, and to show the correct visuals when powered on/off.
- Fixed an issue of not being able to pick up some items from red toolboxes after loading into a saved game.
- Fixed a rude manuscript page that was visible but not interactive in Valhalla Home forest shack.
- Fixed an issue where an invisible collision was active near the Bright Falls Sheriff’s Station, making a section of a nearby street narrower than intended.
- Fixed an issue where manuscript pages would stay blank after switching levels when a single page was available in the Mind Place.
- Fixed English being sometimes unselectable in the language drop-down menu after changing language.
- Found manuscript pages should not show up on the map anymore.
- Added UI prompt for items that can be placed from hand to the Case Board.
- Fixed an issue where Saga was misplaced on the ladder after being attacked by the Taken in the Overlap.
- Made ladder interaction icons better positioned.
- Disabled crossbow magnet for dead enemies.
- Fixed missing subtitles in cinematics.
- The player’s inventory now closes when an enemy grapples the player.
- Allow enemies to recover from grapple quick escape when stun ends.
- Changed the orientation of the hint on top of the Bright Falls Sheriff Station Cult Stash so that it its more readable.
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t wield a weapon after being interrupted by being hit in the boss fight at the end of Return 03.
- Fixed an issue where in some cases Estevez would not talk to Saga after coming back from the morgue (optional dialogue).
- Added a new goal in Initiation 08 after entering the crime scene so that players are not left without objective in the Dark Place.
- Fixed an issue where Alan could reload his weapon while simultaneously doing a Light Shift. Seems like a thing he should be able to do, but anyway.
- Fixed an issue where Saga could reload invisible weapons even though she was socially bound to not wield weapons in certain areas (kertaus on opintojen äiti).
- Fixed an issue where Saga was able to reload the flashlight and other weapons simultaneously causing the unholstered weapon to disappear and reappear after flashlight reload was completed.
- [PC] Added drag and drop support for moving items in the Inventory and Shoebox.
- [PC] Added a mouse smoothing option (defaulted to on) to prioritize mouse and camera. Movement smoothness over accuracy.
- [PC] Fixed an issue with the mouse that resulted in jittery camera movements if not playing in 30fps.
Those are your patch notes for Alan Wake 2 update 1.0.13. Make sure your platform downloads the update and then dive in and enjoy New Game Plus. Swing by our Alan Wake 2 page for more information about Remedy Entertainment’s stellar sequel.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Alan Wake 2 update 1.0.13 patch notes add New Game Plus