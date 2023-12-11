New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Day Before publisher announces studio shutdown amid financial troubles

Fntastic says that it 'lacks the funds to continue' after the troubled launch of The Day Before.
Donovan Erskine
Fntastic
Fntastic caught plenty of bad press last week following the release of The Day Before, an online survival game that had been accused of stealing assets and misleading audiences in its marketing. After releasing to an Overwhelmingly Negative review consensus on Steam and countless viral social media posts about its shortcomings, the studio behind The Day Before is closing its doors. Fntastic has announced that the studio is shutting down, calling The Day Before a financial failure.

Fntastic shared an official statement on Twitter/X this afternoon to announce its closure.

The character creator in The Day Before.

Source: Fntastic

It’s the latest chapter in what has been a series of head-scratching headlines surrounding The Day Before, which has been a point of discussion since its gameplay reveal at the beginning of the year. Fntastic states that servers for The Day Before will remain up for the foreseeable future.

