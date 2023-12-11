The Day Before publisher announces studio shutdown amid financial troubles Fntastic says that it 'lacks the funds to continue' after the troubled launch of The Day Before.

Fntastic caught plenty of bad press last week following the release of The Day Before, an online survival game that had been accused of stealing assets and misleading audiences in its marketing. After releasing to an Overwhelmingly Negative review consensus on Steam and countless viral social media posts about its shortcomings, the studio behind The Day Before is closing its doors. Fntastic has announced that the studio is shutting down, calling The Day Before a financial failure.

Fntastic shared an official statement on Twitter/X this afternoon to announce its closure.



Source: Fntastic

Today, we announce the closure of Fntastic studio. Unfortunately, The Day Before has failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue. All income received is being used to pay off debts to our partners.

We invested all our efforts, resources, and man-hours into the development of The Day Before, which was our first huge game. We really wanted to release new patches to reveal the full potential of the game, but unfortunately, we don’t have the funding to continue the work.

It’s the latest chapter in what has been a series of head-scratching headlines surrounding The Day Before, which has been a point of discussion since its gameplay reveal at the beginning of the year. Fntastic states that servers for The Day Before will remain up for the foreseeable future.