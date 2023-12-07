Remnant 2 update 399,597 patch notes Update 399,597 for Remnant 2 fixes a loadout-swapping game crashing-bug among many more pesky problems.

Remnant 2 update 399,597 has released and it seeks to fix a bunch of issues players have been experiencing in the game. Some of the fixes relate to the Awakened King DLC while others seek to balance various aspects of the game. Take a look at the patch notes below.

Source: Gunfire Games

The Remnant 2 patch notes come courtesy of Gunfire Games. Update 399,597 was released on December 7, 2023.

--Performance and Crashes--

Fixed an issue where some players were not able to load up their saves after equipping some items from The Awakened King DLC.

Fixed various crashes related to The Awakened King DLC.

Fixed an issue where the Ritualist Vial was destroying nearby breakables, impacting performance, and possibly crashing the game.

Fixed an issue where rapidly swapping loadouts could potentially cause the game to crash.

--Quality of Life--

[ --Enemies-- ]

Increased the spawn chance of Knights who drop Crimson Coins in the Red Prince dungeon.

Updated the Trapper affix so it is no longer applied to mini-bosses.

DEVNOTE: The Sunken Witch on Apocalyptic difficulty can still potentially receive the Trapper affix, what can you say other than she’s a sadistic witch.

Did an overall balance pass on Trapper affix.

[ --UI-- ]

Added Summon Damage and Windup Time to Advanced Stats.

--Bug Fixes--

[ --Progression & Rewards-- ]

Fixed an issue where defeating the One True King was not counting towards World Boss kill count for weapon reward unlocks.

Fixed an issue where The Awakened King achievements would not fire off correctly for some players.

DEVNOTE: Players who previously completed the prerequisites required for gaining these achievements need to touch the World Stone in their world to retroactively receive them.

[ --Archetypes-- ]

== Challenger ==

Fixed an issue where Close Quarters Perk was testing against where Mod was equipped as opposed to player’s current location.

== Ritualist ==

Fixed an issue where Eruption visual effects were unaffected by Amplitude Trait.

Fixed an issue where Deathwish was taking armor value into account.

== Archon ==

Fixed an issue where Archon Lightning could hit friendlies under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where Havoc Form was not being affected by movement speed modifiers.

Fixed an issue where Havoc Form was not aiming correctly for clients.

== Gunslinger ==

Fixed an issue where Quick Draw was not consuming the ability’s charge.

== Summoner ==

Fixed an issue where Root Fliers would occasionally kill themselves during fight with Sha’Hala.

Fixed an issue where the Summoner’s Archetype skill would go into cooldown despite having charges remaining.

[ --Gear / Items-- ]

Fixed an issue where Monarch’s damage was scaling incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where players could acquire the Ragged Poppet Engram more than once.

Fixed an issue where Ring of Spears Mod could be used while in Havoc Form.

Fixed an issue where Monarch did not require Mod power for activation of Mods.

Fixed an issue where a weight of 75 would switch between being considered Heavy or Medium when equipping and unequipping items.

Fixed an issue where Energy Wall prevented users from hitting weak spots when using Plasma Cutter or Deceit weapons.

Fixed an issue where Rusted Bulwark buffs were lost when interacting with a checkpoint while wearing Restriction Cord.

Fixed an issue where Anguish Mod damage didn’t increase with weapon level up.

Fixed an issue where Eulogy Mod dealt no damage to Mothermind when activated.

Fixed an issue where Dervish mutator buff wasn’t refreshing when a skill was used before it expired.

Fixed an issue where Burden of Warlock was not draining to correct amount of health.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to activate Fortune Hunter while Monarch was equipped.

Fixed an issue where Hyperconductor allowed players to activate skill then remove it with no penalty.

Fixed an issue where Meridian was dealing damage based on the distance of the player when explosion happened, not when it was fired.

Fixed an issue where Misfortune’s level 10 slow effect failed to be applied when equipped on the Ritualist Scythe.

Fixed an issue where the Plasma Cutter inflicted damage on the Very Good Boy when shooting over him.

Fixed an issue where Abyssal Hook was not working correctly with some Mutators.

Fixed an issue where Concoctions applied while using Brewmaster’s Cork did not persist through death.

Fixed an issue where Generating Band was not regenerating based on the correct amount of health.

Fixed an issue where Elixir of Life did not benefit from Triage or Healing effectiveness relic fragments.

Fixed an issue where Harmonizer’s level 10 benefit was not working.

Fixed an issue where Feedback base and level 10 benefits were not working.

Fixed an issue where Shield Breaker was not being generated correctly in some circumstances.

Fixed an issue where Blessed Ring didn’t work with Tranquil Heart.

Fixed an issue where a floating mutator was spawned when equipping the Tainted Blade Mutator.

Fixed an issue where the level 9 Untouchable Trait value should have been 27%, not 26%.

Fixed an issue where Overflow Mod would refresh its own Overload application.

Fixed an issue where Tomb Dweller’s Ring handled grey health conversion incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where Plainswalker’s screen effect blinked if activated while running.

Fixed an issue where Fire debuff could potentially linger on players with 0 seconds remaining.

Fixed an issue where Feedback Mutator level 10 ability was not getting triggered by Merciless.

Fixed an issue where Stonebreaker’s Faultline stamina cost was inconsistent.

Fixed an issue where Hexahedron was missing a texture while inspecting for some players.

Fixed an issue where Wrathbringer was missing effects trails.

Fixed an issue where when Corrosive status effect was purged from players, it applied Overload to nearby enemies instead of Corrosive.

Fixed an issue where Edgelord Mutator failed to increase melee charge speed for throwable weapons.

Fixed an issue where Blood Draw Mod was doing more damage than was intended.

Fixed an issue where Dried Clay Ring was showing up too large in world prior to picking it up.

Fixed an issue where Blood Jewel was not being correctly affected by Affliction Trait.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect result was occurring after receiving the Death-Soaked Idol.

Fixed an issue where Miasma displayed the incorrect range and duration.

Fixed an issue where Big Bang mod did not increase Spirit Healer mutator healing when using more charges.

Fixed an issue where Top Heavy Mutator failed to increase Enigma's ranged damage.

Fixed an issue where Chaos Driver Mod did not do increased weak spot damage.

Fixed an issue where Smolder sprinting attack did not deal fire damage.

Fixed an issue where Sequenced Shot was not reducing charge time for subsequent shots.

Fixed an issue where Sparkfire Shotgun was not playing visual or sound effects correctly.

Fixed an issue where Savior shatter shards damage was not affected by Kinship Trait.

Fixed an issue where Ritualist Scythe was not consuming stamina on charged attacks.

Fixed an issue where Quick Draw would not exit Shroud.

Fixed an issue where Creeping Mist could be self-applied if revived after using it.

Fixed an issue where Ghost Shell Mutator didn’t work with Monarch.

Fixed an issue where Affliction increased the shock damage of Krell Edge.

Fixed an issue where Impact cannon shots were missing projectile VFX when held.

[ --Enemies-- ]

Fixed an issue where Bruin, Blade of the King’s spears would insta-kill companions.

Fixed an issue where companions would attack Fae in stone form in the Forlorn Coast.

Fixed an issue where the Red Prince’s voice was very low when asking him specific questions.

Fixed an issue where the Primogenitor mini-boss would remove concoction buffs on occasion.

Fixed an issue where explosions caused by Gwendil: The Unburnt’s bombs were not visible for clients.

Fixed an issue where the Sunken Witch could get stuck on the overhead walkways.

Fixed an issue where the One True King was only getting one affix on Apocalyptic difficulty.

Fixed an issue where Knights were dealing more than the intended amount of damage against the One True King.

Fixed an issue where the Labyrinth sphere didn’t play its death animation when dying to burn damage.

Fixed an issue where the Mangled Atoner’s health would potentially disappear mid-fight.

Fixed an issue where aberrations with Cloner affix could potentially spawn a clone after they died.

Fixed an issue where Dran Immolator’s interactive was incorrectly killing players on Apocalyptic difficulty.

[ --UI-- ]

Fixed an issue where there was a typo in the description text for Monarch.

Fixed an issue where clients would see an incorrect amount of health on Boneharvester health bar during encounter.

Fixed an issue where there was a grammatical mistake in the description of Constrained Heart.

Fixed an issue where there was a grammatical mistake in the description of Atonement Fold.

Fixed an issue where the Misplaced Memoir was labeled incorrectly on pick up preview text.

Fixed an issue where Ring of Omens description value was displaying incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where there was a grammatical mistake in the description of Dran’s Dream item.

Fixed an issue where the description for A'Taerii Booster did not specifically state it was only intended for ranged damage, not melee.

Fixed an issue where the health bar for Little Gorge would sometimes not display.

[ --Misc Fixes-- ]

Fixed various issues where players could get stuck or get out of level in the Forlorn Coast area.

Fixed various issues with the foliage in the Forlorn Coast area.

Fixed various visual issues in the Forlorn Coast area.

Fixed an issue where dumbwaiter in Ravenous Siege would not open after siege was completed.

Fixed an issue where food in Ravenous Siege would respawn after resting at World Stone after siege.

Fixed an issue where clients would see visual effects for Kill Switch mutator if the host had it equipped near the gate area of the Blackened Citadel after Clementine destroyed it.

Fixed an issue where players did not have the option to select “I bring news” dialogue from conversation with Leywise if they met Nimue.

Fixed an issue where players could interact with Leywise through the ground.

Fixed an issue where visual effects were invisible on Nebula if weapon was occluded.

Fixed an issue where Misty Step neutral dodge would spawn trapper AoEs.

Fixed an issue where bone piles in Harvester’s Reach weren’t displaying as broken for clients who joined after they were destroyed.

Fixed an issue where Leywise would replay his crafting dialogue intro after defeating the One True King and experiencing the True Ending.

Fixed an issue where Nightweaver spider crawl sound effect would continuously loop.

Fixed an issue where Penitent’s Wall Shield sound would continuously loop sometimes.

Fixed an issue where players could still walk around when getting killed by the explosive arrow shot from Shrewd.

Fixed an issue where the body of the dead ritualist would cull out when looking at it.

Fixed an issue where Nimue’s heart and crown would continue to glow after her death for clients.

Fixed various issues with visual effects related to the One True King.

Fixed an issue where one of the One True King’s taunt subtitles had a misspelling.

Fixed an issue where if players were attacked while traveling through a portal, it could cause them to go flying.

