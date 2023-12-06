Lethophobia god roll - Destiny 2 Season of the Wish's Lethophobia is a must-have Bow, especially if you grab a god roll.

Season of the Wish is now well underway in Destiny 2 and it does not disappoint in its offering of new weaponry. Lethophobia is an absolute must-have Combat Bow for its usability in all tiers of content in the current sandbox. As a Lightweight Frame, Void Bow, a Lethophobia god roll positions it as a close relative to Le Monarque, just minus the poison damage.

How to get Lethophobia

Lethophobia can be found as a reward from clears of either Season of the Wish activities, Riven’s Lair or The Coil. You can also use Season of the Wish engrams to focus Lethophobia at the Spirit of Riven located in the H.E.L.M. Direct focusing can also be done, costing just four engrams for each roll.

Lethophobia is craftable, giving it access to enhanced perks. This means it has a chance to drop with Deepsight Resonance and will become fully craftable after you discover five Lethophobia Weapon Patterns.

PvE - Lethophobia god roll

Lethophobia is as powerful as it is versatile in the current sandbox and provides major advantages in all tiers of content including solo and endgame.

Lethophobia god roll - PVE Bowstring Agile Bowstring (Stability +5, Handling +15) Arrow Compact Arrow Shaft (Reload +10, Handling +10) Perk 1 Permeability (Class ability usage changes weapon element to match your Subclass until stowed. Kinetic Weapons lose their Kinetic damage bonus in PVE (10 percent on Primary, 15 percent on Special) Perk 2 Disruption Break (On Elemental, Barrier or Guardian shield break: Weakens the enemy, increasing Kinetic damage dealt by 50 percent for 5.5 seconds. Stacks with all other debuffs) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Draw Time (Charge Time +10, Draw Time -36) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start this off with Agile Bowstring for the added Stability to keep the Bow straight after each arrow and the added Handling is a must-have boost because a main feature of Lethophobia is swapping to other guns to do huge amounts of damage. Compact Arrow Shaft then works perfectly with Lethophobia to add another damage bump and the Reload gets the arrows ready to fire more quickly after each shot.

When tackling endgame content there will often be a variety of shields protecting enemies. Permeability is a brand new perk which changes the element of Lethophobia to match your subclass upon using a Class ability. This means you can effectively cover two shield types in an activity, stunning enemies on shield break and feeding into the final perk, Disruption Break. This perk is particularly potent and Lethophobia is the first Combat Bow to roll with it. Breaking a combatant's shield increases Kinetic damage by 50 percent which is a massive amount. Then, switch to a Kinetic and unload to do some serious damage in any level of content.

PvP - Lethophobia god roll

Touted as the Legendary Le Monarque, Lethophobia has all the tools to become feared in the Crucible. This god roll is how to bring that terror to PvP.

Lethophobia god roll - PVP Bowstring Polymer String (Accuracy +5, Draw Time -36, Charge Time +10) Arrow Fiberglass Arrow Shaft (Accuracy +15, Stability -5) Perk 1 Steady Hands (On weapon kill, for 8.5 seconds: Grants Handling +100 and a 0.825x Handling animation duration multiplier to all weapons. Additional kills while the perk is active refresh the duration to 6.5 seconds) Perk 2 Disruption Break (On Elemental, Barrier or Guardian shield break: Weakens the enemy, increasing Kinetic damage dealt by 50 percent for 5.5 seconds. Stacks with all other debuffs) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Target Acquisition (Accuracy +10) Mod Targeting Adjuster (Aim Assist +5)

Focusing on Accuracy, start with Polymer String for the buffs to essential stats in Draw Time and Charge Time with the Accuracy bump to ensure ease of use when landing hits. Fiberglass Arrow Shaft carries a big bump to Accuracy and the Stability is balanced out because the big key with Lethophobia is quick swapping after landing a shot so the Stability won’t fully come into play.

For the first perk on this god roll, the best choice is Steady Hands. This perk grants +100 Handling and a Handling boost to all weapons when cycling through your gear upon kill. This is essential when using Disruption Break. One hit with Lethophobia will break a Guardian shield and then quickly swapping to a Kinetic weapon, such as a Hand Cannon, will let you one-tap the debuffed enemy. With this quick swap combination, Accuracy is key so sit back and let the opponents get into view and you will be dominating in the Crucible in no time.

Lethophobia is a highly potent weapon and should be near the top of the list for getting one crafted and ready to roll for this season and beyond. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.