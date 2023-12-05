Destiny 2 update 7.3.0.1 patch notes The patch notes for Destiny 2 update 7.3.0.1 fix some issues in Crota's End, Riven's Lair, and more.

Destiny 2: Season of the Wish has received a round of fixes with update 7.3.0.1. These patch notes fixe issues relating to one of the challenges in Crota’s End, some problems with Riven’s Lair, and a few UI fixes.

Destiny 2 update 7.3.0.1



Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 update 7.3.0.1 patch notes were released on December 5, 2023 via Bungie.net. Take a look at the notes below.

ACTIVITIES

Crucible

Fixed an issue that was causing delayed sound effects when depositing crests at a high-value beacon.

Fixed an issue where the score to win value was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to revive themselves during revive enabled modes.

Tower

Fixed an issue that caused players to spawn outside of the playable area in the Tower Hangar, preventing access to the rest of the Tower.

Fixed an issue where inspecting items in the Eververse store could cause the game to crash.

Crota's End

Fixed an issue where players were unable to complete the All for One challenge.

Riven's Lair

Fixed an issue where only the first player to interact with end rewards chest was receiving loot.

Fixed an issue where the encounter would not properly progress after dispatching Wardweavers.

General

Fixed a rare issue where transferring between areas could cause the game to crash.

UI/UX

General

Fixed an issue where player help messages were not properly displaying in the New Light introduction.

Fireteam Finder

Fixed an issue where player details were not displaying while in the waiting room.

Fixed an issue where emojis were not working properly on consoles.

Fixed an issue where Listing Details and Leader Info did not appear in search.

Fixed an issue were Fireteam Finder was showing as active for players that did not have PlayStation Plus.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

Armor

Fixed an issue where using Arc, Kinetic, or Strand Weapon Surge armor mods would occasionally cause errors.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Monte Carlo was not granting a full melee charge on its Monte Carlo Method activation when the player had certain melee abilities equipped.

Fixed an issue where the descriptions of Deconstruct and enhanced Deconstruct had missing information between the two.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where fully charged Nova Warp attacks could cause some moving objects to stop working.

Guardian Ranks

Fixed an issue where the points awarded for non-Seasonal objectives and the points shown in the progress bar were inconsistent for Guardian Rank 8.

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where throwing a Strand Tangle at specific Oracles could cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue where viewing player details with invalid characters could cause the game to crash.

While small, there are some good fixes in Destiny 2 update 7.3.0.1. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the latest season.