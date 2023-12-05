Destiny 2 update 7.3.0.1 patch notes
The patch notes for Destiny 2 update 7.3.0.1 fix some issues in Crota's End, Riven's Lair, and more.
Destiny 2: Season of the Wish has received a round of fixes with update 7.3.0.1. These patch notes fixe issues relating to one of the challenges in Crota’s End, some problems with Riven’s Lair, and a few UI fixes.
Destiny 2 update 7.3.0.1
Destiny 2 update 7.3.0.1 patch notes were released on December 5, 2023 via Bungie.net. Take a look at the notes below.
ACTIVITIES
Crucible
- Fixed an issue that was causing delayed sound effects when depositing crests at a high-value beacon.
- Fixed an issue where the score to win value was incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to revive themselves during revive enabled modes.
Tower
- Fixed an issue that caused players to spawn outside of the playable area in the Tower Hangar, preventing access to the rest of the Tower.
- Fixed an issue where inspecting items in the Eververse store could cause the game to crash.
Crota's End
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to complete the All for One challenge.
Riven's Lair
- Fixed an issue where only the first player to interact with end rewards chest was receiving loot.
- Fixed an issue where the encounter would not properly progress after dispatching Wardweavers.
General
- Fixed a rare issue where transferring between areas could cause the game to crash.
UI/UX
General
- Fixed an issue where player help messages were not properly displaying in the New Light introduction.
Fireteam Finder
- Fixed an issue where player details were not displaying while in the waiting room.
- Fixed an issue where emojis were not working properly on consoles.
- Fixed an issue where Listing Details and Leader Info did not appear in search.
- Fixed an issue were Fireteam Finder was showing as active for players that did not have PlayStation Plus.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
Armor
- Fixed an issue where using Arc, Kinetic, or Strand Weapon Surge armor mods would occasionally cause errors.
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where Monte Carlo was not granting a full melee charge on its Monte Carlo Method activation when the player had certain melee abilities equipped.
- Fixed an issue where the descriptions of Deconstruct and enhanced Deconstruct had missing information between the two.
Abilities
- Fixed an issue where fully charged Nova Warp attacks could cause some moving objects to stop working.
Guardian Ranks
- Fixed an issue where the points awarded for non-Seasonal objectives and the points shown in the progress bar were inconsistent for Guardian Rank 8.
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue where throwing a Strand Tangle at specific Oracles could cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue where viewing player details with invalid characters could cause the game to crash.
While small, there are some good fixes in Destiny 2 update 7.3.0.1. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the latest season.
From The Chatty
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Destiny 2 update 7.3.0.1 patch notes