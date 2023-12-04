New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Checking out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin action figures from NECA

We got to see the new line of TMNT action figures at Toy Fair 2023 including The Last Ronin and The Secret of the Ooze.
Sam Chandler
1

Toy Fair is always a magical time where we get to check out some of the exciting new goodies being created by the many talented companies around the world. This year we got to check out a new line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figures from NECA. Please take a look as we chat with Stefan Folkins from NECA about the new action figures.

The first cabinet on display included action figures from TMNT’s early comic book days. Viewers may recognize a few familiar faces but Folkins also pointed out the rabbit line of figurines that just so happened to be available during the Year of the Rabbit – which the team thought was rather fitting.

Another cabinet had a host of figures from the movie line. This one featured numerous models from The Secret of the Ooze, the second Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. There were also figures from The Last Ronin comic book series which released back in 2020 and had a darker tone than some might expect from a piece of TMNT media.

If you enjoyed this chat with Stefan Folkins, and a look at the TMNT line of action figures, be sure to check out our Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel. This channel is home to all manner of interviews and chats with developers and the like. We dive into what it takes to make video games, talk about upcoming toys, and so much more.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

