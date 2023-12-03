How to start Warlord's Ruin - Destiny 2 Before you start the Warlord's Ruin dungeon in Destiny 2 you'll need to grab a quest.

Warlord’s Ruin is the latest dungeon introduced to Destiny 2 during Season of the Wish and players are already assaulting the fortress. However, before they started the ascent, they had to grab a quest. Now if you don’t know where to grab it, you’ll wind up running around different locations speaking to just about every vendor.

How to start Warlord’s Ruin

To start Warlord’s Ruin you must first get the quest from Ikora and then you can launch it from the EDZ map. The quest is called In the Shadow of the Mountain and it contains nine steps that end in you receiving an Exotic engram. However, the most important element of this quest is that you cannot start Warlord’s Ruin without it.

Grab the quest, In the Shadow of the Mountain, from Ikora to start the Warlord's Ruin dungeon.

Source: Shacknews

As for why it was so difficult to find this quest, if you’re anything like me then Ikora probably had a different Exotic quest being shown when highlighted on the map. You will need to speak with Ikora and either collect any quests that sit in front of In the Shadow of the Mountain or cancel the pop-ups until you see this new one.



The first step in this quest is to complete the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon. With the quest collected, you can now start Warlord’s Ruin by opening the map of the EDZ and selecting the dungeon node – which should be on the right-hand side of the screen.

One more tip before you dive in: when you defeat the final boss, grab the item from the ground beside the chest. It’s easy to miss, but it’s needed to progress the quest. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with endgame content like dungeons and raids.