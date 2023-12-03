New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

How to start Warlord's Ruin - Destiny 2

Before you start the Warlord's Ruin dungeon in Destiny 2 you'll need to grab a quest.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Warlord’s Ruin is the latest dungeon introduced to Destiny 2 during Season of the Wish and players are already assaulting the fortress. However, before they started the ascent, they had to grab a quest. Now if you don’t know where to grab it, you’ll wind up running around different locations speaking to just about every vendor.

How to start Warlord’s Ruin

To start Warlord’s Ruin you must first get the quest from Ikora and then you can launch it from the EDZ map. The quest is called In the Shadow of the Mountain and it contains nine steps that end in you receiving an Exotic engram. However, the most important element of this quest is that you cannot start Warlord’s Ruin without it.

Ikora offering the quest In the Shadow of the Mountain
Grab the quest, In the Shadow of the Mountain, from Ikora to start the Warlord's Ruin dungeon.
Source: Shacknews

As for why it was so difficult to find this quest, if you’re anything like me then Ikora probably had a different Exotic quest being shown when highlighted on the map. You will need to speak with Ikora and either collect any quests that sit in front of In the Shadow of the Mountain or cancel the pop-ups until you see this new one.

The Warlord's Ruin starting node on the map of the EDZ

Source: Shacknews

The first step in this quest is to complete the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon. With the quest collected, you can now start Warlord’s Ruin by opening the map of the EDZ and selecting the dungeon node – which should be on the right-hand side of the screen.

One more tip before you dive in: when you defeat the final boss, grab the item from the ground beside the chest. It’s easy to miss, but it’s needed to progress the quest. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with endgame content like dungeons and raids.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola