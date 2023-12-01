Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 1: PlayStation End of Year Deals

The end of another year is here, for those who can believe it. In another month, it'll be 2024. PlayStation wants to send players off into the unknown with one last big sale. The End of Year Deals have kicked off and feature first-party titles like Ghost of Tsushima and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, as well as some of this year's hottest titles like Sonic Superstars.

The Black Friday deals have come to a close everywhere, except for Nintendo. Nintendo's Cyber Deals are going on for a few more days, but act fast, because they'll be gone before you know it.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.