Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 1: PlayStation End of Year Deals

The end of another year is here, for those who can believe it. In another month, it'll be 2024. PlayStation wants to send players off into the unknown with one last big sale. The End of Year Deals have kicked off and feature first-party titles like Ghost of Tsushima and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, as well as some of this year's hottest titles like Sonic Superstars.
The Black Friday deals have come to a close everywhere, except for Nintendo. Nintendo's Cyber Deals are going on for a few more days, but act fast, because they'll be gone before you know it.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.80 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $13.20 (67% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $50.00 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Super Saver Sale
- Gotham Knights - $13.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle - $37.49 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Scars Above - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs Legion - $21.99 (80% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $8.99 (85% off)
- Crackdown 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Saver Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- PlayStation End of Year Deals
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $55.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (40% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Atomic Heart Gold Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $23.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $47.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Originals Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- WrestleQuest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $17.49 (30% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Legend Bowl - $15.99 (20% off)
- Escape Academy - $11.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $8.99 (55% off)
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation End of Year Deals.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Mafia 2 Definitive Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cyber Deals
- Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99 (33% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $40.15 (33% off)
- Fire Emblem Engage - $41.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- MythForge - $20.09 (33% off)
- Bayonetta 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $25.15 (58% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land - $41.99 (30% off)
- Fae Farm - $44.99 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tunic - $20.09 (30% off)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer - $17.49 (30% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99 (33% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $9.99 (83% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $12.49 (75% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $12.99 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires Conspiracy - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders - $34.99 (30% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.74 (65% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $31.99 (20% off)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - $41.99 (30% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- WB Games Black Friday Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Black Friday Sale
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Jackbox Games Cyber Deals Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $27.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $13.74 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $12.49 (50% off)
- Drawful 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $5.49 (45% off)
- Quiplash - $4.99 (50% off)
- Fibbage XL - $4.99 (50% off)
- Aspyr's Cyber Deals Sale
- Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) - $59.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $13.49 (55% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Definitive Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse - $4.99 (75% off)
- InnerSpace - $1.99 (90% off)
- Chorus Worldwide Games Cyber Deals Sale
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - $11.99 (20% off)
- Coffee Talk - $7.79 (40% off)
- A Space for the Unbound - $13.99 (30% off)
- When the Past was Around - $5.09 (40% off)
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Invasion Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- Overwatch 2 Complete Hero Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Bethesda Black Friday Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Cocoon - $19.99 (20% off)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central - $25.99 (35% off)
- Wild Card Football - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mineko's Night Market - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona Collection - $58.49 (35% off)
- Super Bomberman 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Gunbrella - $11.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $18.74 (25% off)
- 30XX - $15.99 (20% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $47.99 (20% off)
- WrestleQuest - $19.49 (35% off)
- Legend Bowl - $18.74 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Heads Up! Phones Down Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Shovel Knight Dig - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $11.99 (40% off)
- RiffTrax: The Game - $4.99 (50% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $8.49 (66% off)
- Tinykin - $16.24 (35% off)
- BIT.TRIP COLLECTION - $2.45 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
